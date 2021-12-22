scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Astronaut gets haircut from crewmate on ISS: ‘Welcome to NASA’s saloon’

While mentioning about fellow astronaut Raja Chari, in a funny way, astronaut Matthias Maurer calls him a barber and a man of many talents.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 22, 2021 6:30:26 pm
Astronaut, ISS, haircut on space, saloon on space, social media viral, indian expressAstronaut gets haircut on ISS

Astronaut Matthias Maurer shared the video on Twitter that shows him getting a haircut from crewmate Raja Chari on the International Space Station. In the video, Maurer can be seen kneeling and holding onto the spacecraft as Chari uses a trimmer to cut his hair.

In a witty tweet, Maurer called Chari a barber and a man of many talents. He also said that astronauts do not want hair in their eyes. “Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist’s service,” wrote Maurer.

Earlier, a ‘floating pizza party’ on the ISS and workout videos of the astronauts had taken the internet by storm.

Watch the video here:

The video shared on December 19 has garnered over 29,000 views so far. Netizens were enthralled after watching the video. They were intrigued by gravity and ‘getting a haircut’.

“This is incredible how things that are so easy in earth it will be a little difficult in Space then to see it in ISS make me to appreciate every little things that I have in earth,” commented a user. Another also joked, “NASA’s space saloon”.

In August this year, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted a clip of enjoying pizza with fellow astronauts aboard the spacecraft. Pesquet had shared another <strong>video featuring his workout in ISS.

