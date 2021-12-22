Astronaut gets haircut from crewmate on ISS: ‘Welcome to NASA’s saloon’

Astronaut Matthias Maurer shared the video on Twitter that shows him getting a haircut from crewmate Raja Chari on the International Space Station. In the video, Maurer can be seen kneeling and holding onto the spacecraft as Chari uses a trimmer to cut his hair.

In a witty tweet, Maurer called Chari a barber and a man of many talents. He also said that astronauts do not want hair in their eyes. “Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist’s service,” wrote Maurer.

Earlier, a ‘floating pizza party’ on the ISS and workout videos of the astronauts had taken the internet by storm.

Watch the video here:

Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents 🚀💈💇‍♂️ Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist’s service ⭐️😉 #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/dDsXHaSgG5 — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) December 19, 2021

The video shared on December 19 has garnered over 29,000 views so far. Netizens were enthralled after watching the video. They were intrigued by gravity and ‘getting a haircut’.

A very well executed sequence I don’t see any hair getting away has the vacuum been incorporated in with the trimmer? — Jack Dove (@jack_dove) December 19, 2021

This is incredible how things that are so easy in earth it will be a little difficult in Space then to see it in ISS make me to appreciate every little things that I have in earth. — GLORIA LLANO (@gloriallanoart) December 19, 2021

Don't forget to tip ☝️😉 Does hair grow differently in space? Faster/slower? Thicker/thinner? — Cameron Greatorex (@cormachinarex) December 19, 2021

“This is incredible how things that are so easy in earth it will be a little difficult in Space then to see it in ISS make me to appreciate every little things that I have in earth,” commented a user. Another also joked, “NASA’s space saloon”.

In August this year, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted a clip of enjoying pizza with fellow astronauts aboard the spacecraft. Pesquet had shared another <strong>video featuring his workout in ISS.