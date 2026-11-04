Watch: Astronaut Anil Menon votes from space during US midterm elections

A video of astronaut Anil Menon demonstrating how he cast his ballot in the US midterm elections from aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has gone viral, as Americans voted Tuesday. Menon, along with two other astronauts, Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, cast their ballots orbiting more than 400 km above Earth.
The video was shared on X and showed how voting rights can be exercised while living in space.
“Yes, you can even vote from space! All three US crew members had the privilege of voting from the space station. We filled out an electronic ballot and sent it securely to the election officials,” the caption read.
A voting booth in space
In the video, Nasa astronaut Menon welcomes the audience and explains how they voted. “We have the privilege of being able to vote from the International Space Station,” he said.
Yes, you can even vote from space! All three US crew members had the privilege of voting from space station. We filled out an electronic ballot and sent it securely to the election officials. https://t.co/hJCExQ2nKr
— Anil Menon (@astro_anil) November 3, 2026
“This is a room with a voting booth for me and inside of it is my computer, where I was able to fill out an electronic form and send it to Harris County (Texas) so I could vote today.”
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman also praised the astronauts for participating in the November 3 elections despite being hundreds of kilometres above Earth.
‘Bro’s polling booth has better views’
Users reacted to the astronauts’ voting video with a range of comments.
“Three astronauts managed to vote from space. Yesterday I spent 40 minutes trying to get my printer to acknowledge a laptop sitting three feet away. I’m applying to NASA. Their technology seems more reliable,” one user said.
“Bro’s polling booth has better views than my entire life; zero excuses left for anyone still on Earth,” another user said.
“Thank you Patriots for going the extra mile (or 200!) to vote,” a third user said.