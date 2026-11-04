Watch: Astronaut Anil Menon votes from space during US midterm elections

A video of astronaut Anil Menon demonstrating how he cast his ballot in the US midterm elections from aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has gone viral, as Americans voted Tuesday. Menon, along with two other astronauts, Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, cast their ballots orbiting more than 400 km above Earth.

The video was shared on X and showed how voting rights can be exercised while living in space.

“Yes, you can even vote from space! All three US crew members had the privilege of voting from the space station. We filled out an electronic ballot and sent it securely to the election officials,” the caption read.