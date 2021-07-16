‘Post-vaccine joy’: Assisted living facility throws birthday party for three friends as they turn 100

People on social were delighted that the trio could get to experience some normalcy once again. (Atria Senior Living/Facebook)

The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on all but it has been particularly difficult for the elderly people living away from their family. An assisted living facility in the US celebrated 100th birthday of three “golden-girls” to spread cheer after all of them were vaccinated. Now, the photo of their adorable birthday party is delighting all online.

“It’s not every day you get to celebrate someone turning 100 years old, but Atria West 86 in New York City had three wonderful ladies reach that milestone within days of each other,” Atria Senior Living wrote online. Sharing a picture of Ruth Schwartz, Edith Moscou and Lorraine Pirrello, who have been long-time friends, the senior home showed how the trio celebrated their special day with cake and champagne.

Three Upper West Side women from Manhattan, who all turned 100 in June a few days apart, had a celebration surrounded with other members living at the health facility, their loved ones and even people from the press.

Schwartz, a retired teacher; Moscou, an entrepreneur and Pirrell,o who was an opera singer at the Met, have lived together in the same building for many years and said the pandemic only brought them closer, PIX11 reported. The birthday event was extra special as it gave them an opportunity to meet family members they hadn’t met face-to-face in a very long time.

“We’ve gone through this together. I’m just thankful I was here to get a vaccine,” Schwartz told the PEOPLE. On her actual birthday, Schwartz and some of her extended family went out to dinner, and she described it as “felt like I was living again.”

“When we were confined for all those months, it really was horrible, but it was necessary,” Pirrello stressed. “I feel so liberated now,” she added, having experienced some normalcy again.

“I never thought I’d get to this point, and I’m grateful that I have,” Moscou told Fox News 5 about her centenary. And sharing her secret to the long life, she attributed it to staying active and busy.