Assembly Election Results 2021: Memes and jokes flood Twitter as voting concludes

Many took to the microblogging site as voting concluded, to share meme and jokes on the result.

Twitter was flooded with memes and reactions as the counting of votes concluded for the 2021 Assembly election in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Assam. While Trinamool Congress registered a landslide victory in West Bengal with Mamata Banerjee returning as Chief Minister for the third time, BJP made their way back into Assam. Puducherry too elected a new government led by the BJP.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led Left Democratic Front (LDF) won a historic second term in Kerala on Sunday, in a state that had not returned an incumbent government to power in over four decades. In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin-led DMK overthrew the ruling AIADMK and is set to form the government with a simple majority.

While many took to Twitter with posts, analysis and predictions regarding the elections causing hashtags like

#ElectionResult, 2021AssemblyElections to dominate trends, others shared meme and jokes relating to the result.