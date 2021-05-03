Assembly Election Results 2021: Memes and jokes flood Twitter as voting concludes

May 3, 2021 4:40:27 pm
Twitter was flooded with memes and reactions as the counting of votes concluded for the 2021 Assembly election in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Assam. While Trinamool Congress registered a landslide victory in West Bengal with Mamata Banerjee returning as Chief Minister for the third time, BJP made their way back into Assam. Puducherry too elected a new government led by the BJP.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led Left Democratic Front (LDF) won a historic second term in Kerala on Sunday, in a state that had not returned an incumbent government to power in over four decades. In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin-led DMK overthrew the ruling AIADMK and is set to form the government with a simple majority.
While many took to Twitter with posts, analysis and predictions regarding the elections causing hashtags like
#ElectionResult, 2021AssemblyElections to dominate trends, others shared meme and jokes relating to the result.
Palakkad – Congress
Manjeshwaram – Muslim League
Nemam – CPI(M)#kerala rejects bgp in its most expected seats
Proud of my kerala#keralasaysnotobgp #KeralaElection2021 #KeralaAssemblypolls pic.twitter.com/hWX32OhJKK
— CMA Shihab.m.ali (@ShihabaliM) May 2, 2021
Me and My Bois waiting for Result to make memes:#ElectionResult #ElectionResults2021 pic.twitter.com/ZTqTq4ioaI
— बाबा आरामदेव (कोरोनिल वाले) (@BabaAaramdevp) May 2, 2021
NDA is not welcomed here.
Most literate state for a reason😌#keralaassemblyelection2021 #Kerala #ElectionResult pic.twitter.com/SgHYapGtJs
— Sidharth Viswanath (@SidharthViswan8) May 2, 2021
Condition right now #ElectionResult pic.twitter.com/rGFASSL09O
— Shweta 🇮🇳 (@Sanatani_shree) May 2, 2021
#ElectionResults2021 #ElectionResult
Me : What did you do Yesterday?
Friend : pic.twitter.com/duYWEdJDaP
— Arsal (@_Arsal_Ahad) May 3, 2021
And Rest In History ! 🔥#MamataBanerjee #PinarayiVijayan #MKStalin #Modi #ElectionResult pic.twitter.com/PDoHeINYBY
— ASSAULT SETHU (@AssaultSethu_0f) May 2, 2021
Didi to modi ji right now #ElectionResult 😂 pic.twitter.com/SaB6GCdzRf
— Kashish (@beinghuman_kash) May 3, 2021
This is what just happened in #WestBengalPolls #Elections2021 #दीदी_ओ_दीदी#नरेंद्र_मोदी_ग्लोबल_पप्पू #ExitModi #BanEVM_SaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/Wx12A5TbAf
— गांधीदूत – Aakash Taywade (@AakashTaywade) May 2, 2021
When There Are Results In 5 States
But Everyone Talking About 1 state
Rest Be Like #ElectionResult#WestBengalElections2021 #WestBengalPolls #NarendraModi #MamtaBanerjee pic.twitter.com/KpYVXy5AOB
— आयुष सम्पाल (@ayush_sampal_18) May 2, 2021
Meanwhile congress in every election result #ElectionResult #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/gMvjvnnMi3
— Ankur Yadav (@ankury868) May 2, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-