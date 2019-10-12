Toggle Menu
#ThingBeforeYouDope: Netizens love Assam Police’s new drug abuse campaign with Breaking Bad reference

By taking reference from the crime drama series Breaking Bad, the police department has come up with a Say no to drugs campaign, but with a dash of humour.

The recent post is a part of a larger campaign #ThinkBeforeYouDope, which is against Drug Abuse.

The Assam Police department, known for their online wit, has once again come up with a serious campaign on Twitter. Taking reference from the popular crime drama series Breaking Bad, the police department has curated a ‘Say No To Drugs’ campaign, but with a dash of humour.

The recent post is a part of a larger campaign called #ThinkBeforeYouDope, which is against drug abuse. The post also came with the iconic Breaking Bad poster featuring Walter White (Bryan Cranston). Take a look at the post here:

The post also had the #ElCaminoABreakingBadMovie marking the Netflix release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Many took to Twitter lauding the creativity with the graphics and catchy phrases. Take a look some reactions to the post:

This is not the first time the Assam police department has come up with innovative ways to convey serious messages to the public. In an attempt to bring the public closer to the police, they had also launched effective campaigns in the past against mob lynching, fake news, and suicide among youths.

