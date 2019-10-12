ThingBeforeYouDope: Netizens love Assam Police’s new drug abuse campaign with Breaking Bad reference

The Assam Police department, known for their online wit, has once again come up with a serious campaign on Twitter. Taking reference from the popular crime drama series Breaking Bad, the police department has curated a ‘Say No To Drugs’ campaign, but with a dash of humour.

Advertising

The recent post is a part of a larger campaign called #ThinkBeforeYouDope, which is against drug abuse. The post also came with the iconic Breaking Bad poster featuring Walter White (Bryan Cranston). Take a look at the post here:

What do we do with bad habits ? We break ’em & then Barium! Say NO to Drugs. We’ve got our ions on you, coz we are the ones who Knock! Este es El Camino Señores! #ElCaminoABreakingBadMovie #ThinkBeforeYouDope pic.twitter.com/WXc6CSDoUA — Assam Police (@assampolice) October 11, 2019

The post also had the #ElCaminoABreakingBadMovie marking the Netflix release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Many took to Twitter lauding the creativity with the graphics and catchy phrases. Take a look some reactions to the post:

Hands down for the admin.

He is probably the heisenberg of Assam Police 🕵🏼‍♂️ — 𝐊𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐥 (@Thisiskoushal) October 11, 2019

This is awesome @assampolice . The way you do your graphic and the ideal representation through catchy phrases is really wow! #BreakBadHabits #ThinkBeforeYouDope #ElCaminoABreakingBadMovie @saikia_kula @ietrending — Brinda Choudhury (@Verinda10) October 11, 2019

This is why I love to read tweets from Assam Police 🙏 — Nizamuddin Sheikh (@myselfnizam) October 11, 2019

Assam police with swag👍👍 — Kalpana Sharmah (@kalpana0606) October 11, 2019

The admin has to be the coolest Police in the country rn! Hands down! — Arijit Ghosh (@TheGhoshBabu) October 11, 2019

Correct, breaking bad habits is a good habit. — Priyanka (@connecting100) October 12, 2019

This is not the first time the Assam police department has come up with innovative ways to convey serious messages to the public. In an attempt to bring the public closer to the police, they had also launched effective campaigns in the past against mob lynching, fake news, and suicide among youths.