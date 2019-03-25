‘What’s the point’: Netizens troll fashion brand for its see-through trousers

Fashion is not everyone’s cup of tea as, sometimes, the designer brands tend to stretch absurdity to its maximum limit. Something similar happened when British fashion brand ASOS began selling a pair of see-through trousers and fashion fans were far from being impressed.

Described as “Flounce London sheer organza combat trousers” on the company’s website, they are being sold for £40 (Rs 3,640). Amused by the unique design of the white trousers, Instagram page Asbos_Sos along shared a picture along with a caption that read, “When you did four squats this morning and the world must know.”

The product description on the fashion website reads, “Whatever the occasion, nail your going-out ’fit with Flounce London’s collection of party pieces.” However, the see-through trousers failed to wow netizens, who could not stop trolling the brand. “That’s tomorrow’s outfit sorted for work,” joked a user, while another called the design “ridiculous”.