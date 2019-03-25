Toggle Menu
‘What’s the point’: Netizens troll fashion brand for its see-through trousershttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/asos-see-through-trousers-viral-5641304/

‘What’s the point’: Netizens troll fashion brand for its see-through trousers

The product description on the fashion website reads, "Whatever the occasion, nail your going-out ’fit with Flounce London's collection of party pieces." However, the see-through trousers failed to wow netizens.

asos, asos organza see through pants, asos pants, asos bizarre clothes, see-through trousers, trending news, bizarre fashion, viral, indian express, indian express news
Described as “Flounce London sheer organza combat trousers” on the company’s website, the design is being sold at £40 (Rs 3,640).

Fashion is not everyone’s cup of tea as, sometimes, the designer brands tend to stretch absurdity to its maximum limit. Something similar happened when British fashion brand ASOS began selling a pair of see-through trousers and fashion fans were far from being impressed.

Described as “Flounce London sheer organza combat trousers” on the company’s website, they are being sold for £40 (Rs 3,640). Amused by the unique design of the white trousers, Instagram page Asbos_Sos along shared a picture along with a caption that read, “When you did four squats this morning and the world must know.”

The product description on the fashion website reads, “Whatever the occasion, nail your going-out ’fit with Flounce London’s collection of party pieces.” However, the see-through trousers failed to wow netizens, who could not stop trolling the brand. “That’s tomorrow’s outfit sorted for work,” joked a user, while another called the design “ridiculous”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Terrifying videos show chaos on Norway cruise ship after engine failure
2 Watch: Crowd celebrating on Kerala street makes way for ambulance, garners praise online
3 Game of Thrones Tyrion Lannister's doppelganger found in Pakistan