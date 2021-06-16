‘Who doesn’t do that?’: This hilarious exchange between siblings has netizens cracking up

It did not take long for the hilarious post to go viral, with netizens relating to the conversation between the siblings.

Asian families are undoubtedly hilarious, be it in their sassy response to new jobs or their deadpan reactions to prestigious awards. And now, it is banter between a Pakistan-based Twitter user and her sibling that has left netizens cracking up.

Twitter user @aytxx_ posted a photo of a note she had written for her sibling and the ‘savage’ response to it.

The user had stuck a sticky note on her fridge, asking her sibling to wake her up when they left for school. However, the sibling had no plans of complying and cheekily responded with a similar sticky note. The note read, “Which English film scene is this where you write on a sticky note and stick it to the fridge? I myself am not fully awake before leaving for school, how would I wake you up?”

It did not take long for the hilarious post to go viral, with netizens relating to the conversation.

😭😭😭 stanning your siblings — Rahim 🇵🇸. (@dapaltanedaar) June 14, 2021

It looks like they Wana say “Iddi tu Angrej” but in a decent way. — Hasssh.. (@Lyf_mai_Tantee) June 15, 2021

HAHAHAHA. Angrezi film ka scene to stick note on the fridge 😂 https://t.co/FkMbKJI7XH — Rizwan 🇵🇸 (@rizwanistan) June 15, 2021

Are they even your sibling if they don’t ruin your day https://t.co/PukOHKSGod — Nishtha (@krantinari) June 15, 2021

Some also wondered why the sibling had written the note and whether it was a common practice in their household. Others thought the use of sticky notes to communicate with family was a “clever move”.

My youngest sister does that as reminders and I think it’s the smartest move — Shuja Hasan (@shujahoonmein) June 15, 2021

isn’t how everyone else communicate? our fridge is first thing to check in morning whether someone has wrote down any msg… specially for my mom as she wakes up first :) https://t.co/cLgmQ0c1lP — Nadia Suleman (@NadiaSuleman) June 15, 2021

Bro ask them WHO DOESN’T DO THAT — A Middle child 🇵🇸 (@sweeetbutsavage) June 14, 2021