Meet Abidah ‘Asian Games’, the baby named after the 2018 tournament

The baby girl was named after the games as Indonesia is hosting the Asian Games for the second time since 1962.(Representational Image/ Pixabay) The baby girl was named after the games as Indonesia is hosting the Asian Games for the second time since 1962.(Representational Image/ Pixabay)

Indonesia is hosting the Asian Games for the second time since the inception of the sporting extravaganza, and the excitement among its citizens is quite high. So much so that an enthusiastic couple decided to name their daughter ‘Asian Games’! Yes, born hours before the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the games, in the co-hosting city of Palembang, the couple chose to honour the “historic” event by naming their newborn, their third child.

“We already had a first name for her but didn’t have a last name,” new father Yordania Denny told AFP News. “Such an event is rare. It only happens every few years. And not to mention that it’s in Palembang — it’s rare for Palembang to host such an…event,” he added.

Watch the video here:

The parents said they would support their daughter if she wants to pursue sports, given her name. However, they also said that they would allow Abidah to change her last name in the future if she does not have “the same appreciation for the regional Olympic event.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd