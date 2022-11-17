As world population crosses 8 billion, netizens joke about still being single

The population of the world crossed the milestone of 8 billion on November 15, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said. India is projected to surpass China as the most populous country in the world in 2023, according to World Population Prospects 2022.

However, the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under 1 per cent in 2020, according to the UN. The latest projections by the UN predict that the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. By the 2080s, it is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people and to remain at that level until 2100.

Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, tweeted on the landmark Thursday as he wrote, “As we welcome the 8 billionth member of our human family, we must think ahead. By 2050, the world’s population will be approaching 10 billion. Action – or inaction – by the G20 will determine whether everyone can live sustainably & peacefully on a healthy planet.”

The news of the world population reaching 8 billion was treated with memes by netizens who joked that even with so many people, they remained single.

8 billion people and i am still single. pic.twitter.com/U1pjX2DpZG — Aditi♡ (@DailyDumbDump) November 15, 2022

Me trying to find her in the population of 8 billion pic.twitter.com/NlWMbjtAAi — Prathamesh (@Gpay_karde) November 15, 2022

8 billion people and I’m still single.🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/VkXWfKSz9I — Mosari_SB (@MosariSebego) November 15, 2022

“Wow we just hit 8 billion people. I don’t know if I feel more or less special,” a Twitter user wrote. “The world population is at 8 billion can you stop double texting?” said another.

Earth : pic.twitter.com/085PKjHger — Hunny Sharma (@funnysharmaa) November 15, 2022

Food aggregator and delivery app Zomato equated the milestone with something funny as they tweeted, “The world now has 8 billion people and 0 veg biryanis.”

The global life expectancy at birth reached 72.8 years in 2019, according to the UN. It is an improvement of almost nine years since 1990. It is projected that by 2050, the average global longevity could reach 77.2 years.