As #WeMetOnTwitter trends, singles come up with hilarious memes

The proliferation and use of hashtags to trend a topic or issue has only grown in popularity over the years but the recent one doing rounds on Twitter has not gone down well with singles. The hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter along with a heart emoji has managed to trigger some hilarious reactions in the form of memes and jokes from singles who are trying to make the most of it.
While the trend began with people sharing personal stories of meeting their partner through the microblogging website, it has, however, prompted meme-makers to veer off from the initial purpose. From emotional movie scenes, politics to sad images, netizens are using various memes to express their singlehood on the platform.
Me watching 15 y/o nibbas n nibbis tweeting about#WeMetOnTwitter
I’m still single now.
Me to tweeter : pic.twitter.com/aEgKZWUc4x
— Bhushan Kamble (@Bhush_Handsome) September 18, 2019
Singles reading People’s tweets about #WeMetOnTwitter
: pic.twitter.com/CzokYGJjxs
— Shahweز 🇵🇰 🌸 (@Shaavi_Bacha) September 18, 2019
Me and my lonely ass after seeing this hastag is still trending #WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/5Rb4shcg3j
— Ms. Buffay (@greysky000) September 18, 2019
Iam not one of those who got someone on Twitter…😂😂😂😂#WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/PKGSJnPXN5
— reality_explained (@reality_xplaind) September 18, 2019
Why you guys trend topics like this? #WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/R6A3Z3fedK
— Abhi (@DarkKnightEcho) September 17, 2019
Me watching 15 y/o nibbas n nibbis tweeting about #WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/jPTMY7YPQP
— Chunky (@flufy_brown_grl) September 17, 2019
After this trending hastag #WeMetOnTwitter
Tinder be like pic.twitter.com/ts73EjPvOb
— Ali Hasnain Vasaya (@VasayaHasnain) September 17, 2019
Me seeing people tweet #WeMetOnTwitter on Twitter pic.twitter.com/DNwA7Xvlr4
— Vivekananda Virupaksha (@Vivekananda__) September 17, 2019
After watching this trend #WeMetOnTwitter
Me to twitter :- pic.twitter.com/4OAQ6rkfzX
— NISHI SINGH🇮🇳 (@NishiSpeaks) September 17, 2019
When people starts tweeting #WeMetOnTwitter stories
Singles like me : pic.twitter.com/F92ZuEE9gl
— 𝕯𝖎𝖕𝖆𝖓𝖘𝖍𝖚 𝕽𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖊 (@DipanshuR07) September 17, 2019
#WeMetOnTwitter Who met on twitter? pic.twitter.com/zK7RXoR0N1
— Rafael Gandhi (@IsaacNewton001) September 17, 2019
Singles to Twitter : Am i a joke to you! ?#WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/5jWek6yryg
— Sarath Kannan (@Sk97tweets) September 17, 2019