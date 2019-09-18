Toggle Menu
As #WeMetOnTwitter trends, singles come up with hilarious memes

While the trend began with people sharing personal stories of meeting their partner through the microblogging website, it has, however, prompted meme-makers to veer off from the initial purpose.

From emotional movie scenes, politics to sad images, netizens are using various scenes to express their singlehood on the website.

The proliferation and use of hashtags to trend a topic or issue has only grown in popularity over the years but the recent one doing rounds on Twitter has not gone down well with singles. The hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter along with a heart emoji has managed to trigger some hilarious reactions in the form of memes and jokes from singles who are trying to make the most of it.

While the trend began with people sharing personal stories of meeting their partner through the microblogging website, it has, however, prompted meme-makers to veer off from the initial purpose. From emotional movie scenes, politics to sad images, netizens are using various memes to express their singlehood on the platform.

