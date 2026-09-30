As Trump calls Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’, Google CEO responds

The remark came as Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House following a meeting with several prominent technology executives.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiSep 30, 2026 09:45 AM IST
Trump says Sundar Pichai is a monster videoPichai appeared to take the comment in good humour, smiling as Trump continued to speak about him
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US President Donald Trump called Sundar Pichai a “monster” in an unusual compliment to the Google and Alphabet CEO, before praising him for maintaining a low public profile despite his enormous influence in the technology industry.

The remark came as Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House following a meeting with several prominent technology executives to discuss artificial intelligence and the industry’s approach to AI safety.

Trump calls Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’

The meeting also included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

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“This guy is a monster, and nobody knows him. What a great life! To be a monster and not have to go through this. All you have to know is — SUNDARR! Sundar is his name,” Trump said as he turned towards Pichai.

Pichai appeared to take the comment in good humour, smiling as Trump continued to speak about him.

“Hopefully a better tagline than I’m a monster!” he added.

Trump did not explain what he meant by “monster”.

Watch here:

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The video has since gone viral, drawing a deluge of reactions.

“Indians are so sad they can’t see that they’re being used until not needed anymore,” a user wrote.

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“That’s quite western way to saying you are great. A good Monster may be. Sundar means Beautiful and it is one of the names of lord Shiva,” another user commented.

“The tell is Pichai starting with “thanks.” You don’t thank a room that can turn your personal history into antitrust evidence,” a third user reacted.

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