As Trump calls Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’, Google CEO responds

Pichai appeared to take the comment in good humour, smiling as Trump continued to speak about him

US President Donald Trump called Sundar Pichai a “monster” in an unusual compliment to the Google and Alphabet CEO, before praising him for maintaining a low public profile despite his enormous influence in the technology industry.

The remark came as Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House following a meeting with several prominent technology executives to discuss artificial intelligence and the industry’s approach to AI safety.

Trump calls Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’

The meeting also included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

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“This guy is a monster, and nobody knows him. What a great life! To be a monster and not have to go through this. All you have to know is — SUNDARR! Sundar is his name,” Trump said as he turned towards Pichai.