As Trump calls Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’, Google CEO responds

US President Donald Trump called Sundar Pichai a “monster” in an unusual compliment to the Google and Alphabet CEO, before praising him for maintaining a low public profile despite his enormous influence in the technology industry.
The remark came as Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House following a meeting with several prominent technology executives to discuss artificial intelligence and the industry’s approach to AI safety.
The meeting also included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
“This guy is a monster, and nobody knows him. What a great life! To be a monster and not have to go through this. All you have to know is — SUNDARR! Sundar is his name,” Trump said as he turned towards Pichai.
Pichai appeared to take the comment in good humour, smiling as Trump continued to speak about him.
“Hopefully a better tagline than I’m a monster!” he added.
Trump did not explain what he meant by “monster”.
Watch here:
🚨😂 COMEDIC GOLD OUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE!
🇺🇸 TRUMP: “Sundar [Pichai], you wanna say something?”
🇮🇳 PICHAI: “First of all, thanks—”
😂 TRUMP: “This guy is a MONSTER, and nobody knows him. What a great life! To be a MONSTER and not have to go through this. All you have to know… pic.twitter.com/pIAP5vg4oN
— Wiki Leaks 2 (@WikiLeaksQ2) September 29, 2026
The video has since gone viral, drawing a deluge of reactions.
“Indians are so sad they can’t see that they’re being used until not needed anymore,” a user wrote.
“That’s quite western way to saying you are great. A good Monster may be. Sundar means Beautiful and it is one of the names of lord Shiva,” another user commented.
“The tell is Pichai starting with “thanks.” You don’t thank a room that can turn your personal history into antitrust evidence,” a third user reacted.