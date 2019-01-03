As #BirdBoxChallenge goes viral, Netflix warns people not to hurt themselves

Netflix’s latest blockbuster Bird Box has audiences around the world hooked. Even if you haven’t watched it, you’ve most likely come across the trailer or poster of the film featuring a blindfolded Sandra Bullock. As the popularity of the film grew, so did the number of memes and jokes. But what followed was the #BirdBoxChallenge, in which people started mimicking the actions of the Oscar-winning actress from the film. (Warning: Spoilers ahead)

As part of this challenge people have actually started blindfolding themselves in real life to enact parts of the film. The film is set in a world in which everyone has to wear blindfolds to avoid a force that possesses humans, and makes them kill themselves if they make eye contact. The trend – much like the Kiki Challenge which had people jumping out of moving cars – has resulted in many getting hurt. Some of this may have prompted Netflix to tweeted a warning urging people not to put themselves in danger.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

Many took the ‘challenge’ and started posting videos of themselves doing things blindfolded online, with some driving blindfolded while others hurt children by covering their eyes.

People are walking around blindfolded for the ‘Bird Box’ Challenge pic.twitter.com/IpOPkflkC5 — mustain arif (@mustainbinarif) January 2, 2019

Attempt #2 #holidaymile challenge meets Bird Box! Now you see why I’m always GETTING HURT!! LOLOLOLOL. Life…gotta love it… gotta LIVE it! #MyPoorKids 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8ng8cUI6us — Errica Rivera (@erricarivera1) December 31, 2018