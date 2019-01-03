Toggle Menu
As #BirdBoxChallenge goes viral, Netflix warns people not to hurt themselveshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/as-people-go-berserk-with-birdboxchallenge-netflix-urges-people-not-to-attempt-it-5521510/

As #BirdBoxChallenge goes viral, Netflix warns people not to hurt themselves

Many people have ended up injuring themselves after taking the #BirdBoxChallenge, which involves them doing daily tasks blindfolded.

bird box, bird box challenge, netflix, bird box challenge warning, bird box challenge videos, bird box memes, viral news, indian express
What began with silly memes and jokes has become a deadly trend. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Netflix’s latest blockbuster Bird Box has audiences around the world hooked. Even if you haven’t watched it, you’ve most likely come across the trailer or poster of the film featuring a blindfolded Sandra Bullock. As the popularity of the film grew, so did the number of memes and jokes. But what followed was the #BirdBoxChallenge, in which people started mimicking the actions of the Oscar-winning actress from the film. (Warning: Spoilers ahead)

As part of this challenge people have actually started blindfolding themselves in real life to enact parts of the film. The film is set in a world in which everyone has to wear blindfolds to avoid a force that possesses humans, and makes them kill themselves if they make eye contact. The trend – much like the Kiki Challenge which had people jumping out of moving cars – has resulted in many getting hurt. Some of this may have prompted Netflix to tweeted a warning urging people not to put themselves in danger.

Many took the ‘challenge’ and started posting videos of themselves doing things blindfolded online, with some driving blindfolded while others hurt children by covering their eyes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android