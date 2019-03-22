People share their experiences as New Zealand stops for Muslim call to prayer

Toggle Menu
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was at Hagley Park along with thousands of others who came together to acknowledge the Muslim call to prayer exactly a week after the terror attacks at two mosques killed 50 people.

From libraries to airports, people stopped for two minutes to observe silence and it became a powerful moment of unity in the country.

A week after 50 people were killed when a gunman open fired in two mosques in Christchurch, people across New Zealand gathered in solidarity and observed two minutes of silence as a tribute to the victims. New Zealand’s national television and radio network broadcast the Muslim call to prayer (azaan) so that people could support the Muslim families.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined thousands of mourners at Hagley Park, near the Al-Noor mosque, one of two places of worship targeted in last Friday’s shootings.

“New Zealand mourns with you. We are one,” she said in a short speech, beginning her speech with an prayer.

Thousands of people gathered in Auckland, Wellington and other cities to mourn the death of innocent people offering prayers and women across faith wore scarves to cover their head to show solidarity to “Muslim sisters”.

As photos and videos from various public gatherings, airports, restaurants and schools flood social media platforms, people who participated in the solemn ceremony and heard the call to prayers, took to Twitter to share their experience.

Imam Gamal Fouda, prayer leader at the Al Noor mosque, who was present during last week’s attack, told mourners in Christchurch he “saw hatred and rage in the eyes of the terrorist”.

“Today, from the same place, I look out and I see the love of and compassion in the eyes of thousands of fellow New Zealanders and human beings from across the globe,” Fouda said.

