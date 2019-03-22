People share their experiences as New Zealand stops for Muslim call to prayer

A week after 50 people were killed when a gunman open fired in two mosques in Christchurch, people across New Zealand gathered in solidarity and observed two minutes of silence as a tribute to the victims. New Zealand’s national television and radio network broadcast the Muslim call to prayer (azaan) so that people could support the Muslim families.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined thousands of mourners at Hagley Park, near the Al-Noor mosque, one of two places of worship targeted in last Friday’s shootings.

“New Zealand mourns with you. We are one,” she said in a short speech, beginning her speech with an prayer.

Thousands of people gathered in Auckland, Wellington and other cities to mourn the death of innocent people offering prayers and women across faith wore scarves to cover their head to show solidarity to “Muslim sisters”.

As photos and videos from various public gatherings, airports, restaurants and schools flood social media platforms, people who participated in the solemn ceremony and heard the call to prayers, took to Twitter to share their experience.

At Hagley park now. Thousands here, many more thousands coming across the park. It looks like an ant swarm. I’ve never seen anything like it and ive never been more proud to be a New Zealander. This is so special. — Kerry Treymane (@KerryTreymane) March 22, 2019

New Zealand television journalists and anchors are wearing headscarves for their live broadcasts and using Arabic greetings. Some Muslim leaders say it is now “impossible” to tell who is Muslim and who is not – the community at Hagley Park looks as one. Many in white for peace — Eleanor (@EleanorAingeRoy) March 22, 2019

Difficult to put into words the scenes we saw today as New Zealand marked the one week anniversary of the #Christchurch mosque massacres. For me it’s this photo I took shortly after prayers ended — to me it sums up how the nation has responded to the gunman’s race hatred 🇳🇿 🕌 pic.twitter.com/2KBiYXvaXu — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) March 22, 2019

Today’s call to prayer was deeply moving. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to hear the call to prayer the same way ever again. I feel as though it is now part of my own cultural identity as a New Zealander – a part of who we are. No longer an outsider looking in. — Ben Martell (@golden8284) March 22, 2019

NZ paused today at 1.30 pm with a call to prayer and two minutes’ silence to remember those who killed and injured in last Friday’s attack in Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/ev1wEXMYku — බන්ස් | BΛNZ (@__Banz) March 22, 2019

When the call to prayer rang out, everyone where I am bowed their heads and were silent, the sorrow the nation feels was so palpable, I could barely hold back tears. I’ve never felt connected to other Kiwis like this, may we use this to make sure that this never happens again. — TouchMyPoly® Ph.D. (@TouchMyPoly) March 22, 2019

Just stood in a completely still & silent Auckland airport to observe the call to prayer and 2 minute silence. New Zealand we stand with you. Christchurch you won’t be forgotten. — Marisa (Ris) (@_marisajane) March 22, 2019

Im sitting in South hagley Park, waiting for the call to prayer. My face is wet, while the sun shines — Tom (@_T0M_V_) March 22, 2019

I’ve never heard our contact centre so quiet. Listening to the call to prayer and the 2 minutes silence was so sombre. The whole of NZ silent remembering #ChristchurchAttack is a powerful stance on the terrors that happened a week ago today. — Blair Lyster (@LysterBlair) March 22, 2019

Extraordinary to be in a busy public place and watch the entire crowd come to a silent standstill to acknowledge the Call to Prayer and recognise the mourning of those affected. #ChristchurchAttack #CallToPrayer #IDERD2919 — Lyn Morgain (@MsLynM) March 22, 2019

We played RNZ on a phone stuck in a soup mug (to amplify) and the library fell silent as we listened to the call to prayer and had the 2 minutes silence. Almost all customers participated, several rising from their seats to do so. A very moving experience. — Sarah (@redsezz) March 22, 2019

There’s a primary school over our garden fence, and at lunchtime it’s all screams and shouting. It went absolutely silent at 1.32, and the children sat in a huge circle, arms around each other. Not a squeak for two minutes. So beautiful ❤️ #WeAreOne — Sue Copsey 👑 👻 (@suecopsey) March 22, 2019

Beautiful moment at #ILGA2019NZ when we all stopped and listened to the call for prayer, and observed two minutes of silence. Particularly powerful reflecting amongst those who have travelled from countries where violence against them is sanctioned by the state. Ngā mihi aroha — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@maxbtweedie) March 22, 2019

That was so beautiful to be a part of. I’m waiting for a flight. Entire Auckland Airport was silent for two minutes. It would usually seem strange and eerie. It was the opposite. Peaceful. Thoughtful. #WeAreOne — Matty McLean (@MattyMcLean) March 22, 2019

At a busy Queenstown restaurant for lunch, but when 1:32pm came around, the whole kitchen stopped, the music paused and cutlery stopped clinking for the national 2 minutes of silence. I love the love that is going around our country at the moment #WeAreOne — Fiona Mangos (@fionamonique) March 22, 2019

At 1.25pm the seats outside our library slowly filled with people. We sat outside Pukeariki, as our many phones played the live Call To Prayer. We observed two minutes of silence, that went to five minutes seated together. We were silent together.

We cried together. — Miss Serenity (@sadakos_daisy) March 22, 2019

Moment of silence and call to prayer today🖤 Although we were in our office, everyone just stopped, was surreal, poignant, all one, in silent prayer/thought together with the nation. Thank you @thehitsnz OfficeMax Highbrook regularly listen to you, today was no different🙌🏾 — Moana Leilua🇼🇸🇳🇿 (@Moanaleilua) March 22, 2019

To all those who have chosen to wear the headscarf in solidarity today and those who chose to do this in other ways, know that you are legends. Respect. ✊❤️🧕🏼👩🏼‍💼👩🏾‍🦱 #HeadScarfforHarmony #WeAreOne — Rashina Hoda (@agileRashina) March 22, 2019

A non Muslim police officer wears hijab while protecting Muslims to show her solidarity ❤️This Friday, we will ALL wear hijab to stand up against islamophobia and show the world we are not going anywhere and we will not allow anyone to bully or attack our hijabi sisters#Weareone pic.twitter.com/8tPAGHu3jZ — Yahya Albanna (@Yahya_Albanna) March 21, 2019

How many countries in the world could have its people band together to pay respect to the fallen after an awful tragedy? So, so proud to be a Kiwi. Kia kaha Otautahi. Kia kaha Aotearoa. #WeAreONE ❤️🕊 — Samantha Wulff (@samanthawulff) March 22, 2019

Such a beautiful and powerful day. It was so eerie here in Whangaparaoa when the call to prayer time came you could tell the neighbours were all listening because you could hear it over the fences. And then the silence. So moving. Good on your son, and these beautiful kids. — Jesahn (@JesahnOne) March 22, 2019

Imam Gamal Fouda, prayer leader at the Al Noor mosque, who was present during last week’s attack, told mourners in Christchurch he “saw hatred and rage in the eyes of the terrorist”.

“Today, from the same place, I look out and I see the love of and compassion in the eyes of thousands of fellow New Zealanders and human beings from across the globe,” Fouda said.