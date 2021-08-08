scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 08, 2021
As Lionel Messi breaks down, so do football fans around the world

Lionel Messi said through good and bad times, people's love for him has always been the same. “I did everything to stay here. I agreed to reduce my salary by 50 per cent,” he said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 8, 2021 6:44:10 pm
Messi made his first debut with Barcelona at age 13 in 2004. (AP Photos)

In a heartbreaking moment for football fans, Lionel Messi on Sunday broke down, announcing his Barcelona exit at a press conference.

As Messi began to speak about his love for the Barcelona club, the footballer couldn’t keep himself from breaking into tears, which made football fans around the world cry along with him.

“A lot of things have gone through my head. I’ve still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now and changing my life. We need to accept it and move forward. The time when I made my debut, was my dream come true and everything that came later was amazing. I will always remember that moment where everything started,” Messi said.

Watch here:

The Argentine footballer also said that through good and bad times, people’s love for him has always been the same. “I did everything to stay here. I agreed to reduce my salary by 50 per cent,” he said.

Messi made his first debut with Barcelona at age 13 in 2004. He will be leaving after 17 successful seasons that contain the memory of him winning 35 titles, including four UEFA Champions League crowns, 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, and eight Supercopa de Espanas.

Barcelona fans and football fans around the globe took to Twitter to express their sadness and cry along with the athlete. Many even called it the end of an era.

