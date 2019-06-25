Kids imitate Sheldon Cotterell in video, West Indies star invites them to India game

There are celebratory moves and then there’s West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell’s unique celebration every time he gets a wicket. And two kids who’ve managed to do a spot-on imitation of the bowler’s celebration have now received a surprise.

Advertising

A boy and girl were recently filmed recreating the bowlers signature salute. The video went viral as it was shared and watched by thousands of fans online. The official handle of the World Cup even tweeted it and rated it 10/10.

Cotterell too was touched by the gesture and tweeted, “It’s nice to see so many kids enjoying the cricket and my salute. It would have been an exciting day to watch. I promise they will see me salute a few more times before the end of our tournament.”

It’s nice to see so many kids enjoying the cricket and my salute. It would have been an exciting day to watch. I promise they will see me salute a few more times before the end of our tournament. https://t.co/IHv2Ce736D — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) June 23, 2019

The kids’ parent then asked where they could get a West Indies jersey with Cottrell’s name on it and the West Indies bowler responded by inviting the two children to the team’s next game against India on Thursday. And he promised to look into getting them a jersey.

I’m looking into it for you. Thanks for your support. Would like to invite you to the game in Manchester if your not already attending? #salute (it’s a week day tho) https://t.co/yL4ymRJcWm — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) June 24, 2019

Now, his gesture towards the fans is being praised by many online.

Love this guy. The other day Bishop was discussing his celebration in context of Bayliss’ comments. And as always, he made so much sense. There’s 0 reason to dislike a celebration which is not aimed at the batsman dismissed. Unlike Hassan Ali’s celebration. https://t.co/Ghp661kmkq — RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) June 25, 2019

This guy is unbelievable! Salute 👏 https://t.co/S4kIXMyOUg — srikrishna 🏏 (@1998Srikrishna) June 25, 2019

More reason to love this guy💥💥💥 https://t.co/MeY1kDhldB — Gomesh🏏 (@theumpires_call) June 24, 2019

You’re a real life Super Hero. pic.twitter.com/PDd3XUOWab — Prantik (@JoeHarts_hat) June 24, 2019

What a legend 👌 — TheRealHarryEverett (@TheRealHarryEv1) June 24, 2019

Legend! Not only you’re a great player but a great sportsman as well. — Hassan Ali (@SiriPayee) June 24, 2019

Absolute class! 👌 — Ashwath Sampath (Ash) (@A_DifferentSpin) June 24, 2019

Cottrell had explained his celebration saying that it was a military-style salute that he had learned in the Jamaica Defence Force and his celebration was meant to show respect to the force.