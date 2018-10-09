It’s raining jokes and memes as Google+ is shut down

Netizens can’t stop making fun of Google Plus as company decided to shut it down.

Google on Monday announced it was shutting down its social media platform Google Plus. The tech giant said it was doing so due to “significant challenges in creating and maintaining a successful Google+ product that meets consumers’ expectations”. However, the company also said that data of around 500,000 users on the platform may have been exposed to external developers by a software bug that was present for more than two years.

The company said in a blog on Monday it had discovered and patched the leak in March of this year and had no evidence that the user data had been misused or that any developer had exploited the vulnerability.

But what surprised many was that the Google Plus was still around. On Twitter, many joked at the platform had been on a ventilator and the company had just pulled the plug on it. Other social media platforms have been flooded with memes and jokes.

Like these:

I’m gonna miss this place and all my 3.65 million followers! Rest in peace Google plus!

#RIPGooglePlus #GooglePlus pic.twitter.com/gaLAalGbCn — Justin Rios |14🍀| 🎄🎂🎄 (@o14hJRs) October 9, 2018

Everyone on Google+ migrating to Twitterpic.twitter.com/hQKhng9Wgp — Vanilla (@Vanilla__bby) October 8, 2018

Google has announced it will be shutting down social media site Google+ affecting absolutely nobody at all — 💀James Douglass💀 (@jamdugg) October 8, 2018

The Google+ userbase in one picture pic.twitter.com/rA1IPY3nbt — Nanami (@1stGradeShaman) October 8, 2018

All remaining Google+ users today: pic.twitter.com/rGti8omido — ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) October 8, 2018

google+ is dead. The two people who used it are inconsolable. — da_667 (@da_667) October 8, 2018

Google+ shutting down – Shocking.

Google+ had 500,000 users – Even more shocking.

Google+ shutting down is trending on Twitter – Insanely shocking. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 8, 2018

Now that Google+ is going away, can someone reclaim the + operator for web search to require that term in the results? — Matt Cutts (@mattcutts) October 9, 2018

Google has apparently announced they are shutting down #GooglePlus Leading thousands to ask the important question “Google+ was still around?” — Strain40-Boo (@Strain42) October 9, 2018

Google+ is officially dead but in reality it’s been lifeless for some years now. #GooglePlus pic.twitter.com/xqbAMYsBPF — Jonathan Pollinger – Social media man (@intranetfuture) October 8, 2018

It has been suggested that #GooglePlus leaked the Death Star plans pic.twitter.com/GN3eR2raa1 — Darth Vader No1™ 🌐 (-o-) (@Darth_VaderNo1) October 8, 2018

The world would be a happier and better place if @realDonaldTrump announced his resignation on Google+ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 8, 2018

After 7 years, Bob is going to win the war and shut down Google+ for good. Bob won the war. pic.twitter.com/WOzZevZj6J — slyshi (@slyshii) October 9, 2018

Here’s everything you need to know about the data leak and what you can do if you want to delete your account.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd