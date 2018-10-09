Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

It’s raining jokes and memes as Google+ is shut down

Google said a software glitch in the social site gave outside developers potential access to private Google+ profile data between a major redesign in 2015 and March 2018, when internal investigators discovered and fixed the issue.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 9, 2018 1:51:39 pm

google plus, google +, google, googe data breach, google plus shut dwown, funny memes, funny jokes, indian express Netizens can’t stop making fun of Google Plus as company decided to shut it down.

Top News

Google on Monday announced it was shutting down its social media platform Google Plus. The tech giant said it was doing so due to “significant challenges in creating and maintaining a successful Google+ product that meets consumers’ expectations”. However, the company also said that data of around 500,000 users on the platform may have been exposed to external developers by a software bug that was present for more than two years.

The company said in a blog on Monday it had discovered and patched the leak in March of this year and had no evidence that the user data had been misused or that any developer had exploited the vulnerability.

But what surprised many was that the Google Plus was still around. On Twitter, many joked at the platform had been on a ventilator and the company had just pulled the plug on it. Other social media platforms have  been flooded with memes and jokes.

Like these:

Here’s everything you need to know about the data leak and what you can do if you want to delete your account.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Watch Now
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Buzzing Now
Advertisement