As Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suffer global outage, Twitter keeps the memes coming

The sudden outage sparked many memes and jokes online, with hashtag # FacebookDown, WhatsAppDown and #InstagramDown trending on Twitter.

Facebook and its sister platforms WhatsApp and Instagram faced a global outage on Wednesday and netizens took to Twitter to share memes and jokes about the same. According to the Independent, users from Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, Bangladesh, the UK and the US reported issues with the platform.

DownDetector, a platform that tracks online outages recorded that the issues began at 11:40 pm GMT when people complained of not being able to upload photos.

While Facebook’s status page did not indicate a problem, a spokesperson for the platform told DailyMail, “Today, a network configuration issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Facebook technologies. We quickly resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience”.

The sudden outage sparked many memes and jokes online, with hashtag # FacebookDown, WhatsAppDown and #InstagramDown trending on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

me to youtube and twitter

after instagram and facebook down#instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/NJCzNQkcSL — mAni (@mani_hahaha) June 9, 2021

#instagramdown is down again Me who don’t use instagram : pic.twitter.com/Z6YNWCtrAt — Bhanu Syal (@IM_Bhanuu) June 10, 2021

#instagramdown #facebookdown

Best thing to do ,

Open the app

Uninstall

Off your data

Turn off your phone

And

Sleep. Ocakes pic.twitter.com/GW2C6TCGBG — R-B (@bby_rse) June 10, 2021

Me opening twitter after FB, insta and whatsapp went down. Twitter always got our back lol. #facebookdown #instagramdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/TNmg5QYqaj — Adeel Harry (@AdeelHarry) June 9, 2021

At least YouTube and Twitter are still up 💀🤡 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/cqYRUhPst5 — Jazmin⁷ ⟭⟬ (@hjazmin_126) June 9, 2021

Is it just me or is instagram down!?! #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3K1757OxSb — Da baddest biih 😼 (@keyslaugh) June 9, 2021

The social media platform outage comes after a massive internet blackout on Tuesday, June 8, impacting several major websites.

News outlets like Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times and popular platforms like Twitch, Spotify, Hulu, HBO Max, and Pinterest were impacted at the time. Users were reportedly greeted with “Error 503 Service Unavailable” on the platforms. Even Britain’s gov.uk, was inaccessible for quite some time.

According to a report by BBC, cloud computing provider Fastly, which underpins a lot of major websites, said it was behind the outage. The firm said there were issues with its global content delivery network (CDN) and was implementing a fix. Websites were restored after around an hour of downtime.

Though it is unclear if the Facebook outage was linked to the larger outage, all the social media platforms are now restored.