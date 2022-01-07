scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
As BMW introduces a car that changes colour, netizens say ‘too bad for the cops’

Right now the ocar can change colours between grey and white but in future, more colours will be made available

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 7, 2022 5:34:54 pm
BMW, color changing carWhat makes this innovation even more interesting is that the colour changing feature is energy efficient. (Source: BMW/Twitter)

The German car company BMW recently showcased a “colour changing” car at the Consumer Electronics Show that was held in Las Vegas. The car, which has been named BMW iX Flow, employs “electronic ink technology” that makes it possible to change the car’s exterior in grey and white patterns. The pattern change can be triggered by an app.

The launch has thrilled many auto enthusiasts, but also left netizens wondering about the legalities surrounding the colour changing car.

What makes this innovation even more interesting is that the colour changing feature is energy efficient. According to Stella Clarke, a BMW research engineer, one of the most exciting things about having a car that can change colours is the fact that one can pick and choose colours in accordance with the sunlight. While speaking at the launch of the concept car, she said, “On a hot, sunny day like today, you could switch the colour white to reflect sunlight. On a cold day, you could switch it black to absorb the heat.”

As of now, the car can change between grey and white but in future, more colour options will be available.

