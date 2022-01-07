As BMW introduces a car that changes colour, netizens say ‘too bad for the cops’

The German car company BMW recently showcased a “colour changing” car at the Consumer Electronics Show that was held in Las Vegas. The car, which has been named BMW iX Flow, employs “electronic ink technology” that makes it possible to change the car’s exterior in grey and white patterns. The pattern change can be triggered by an app.

Expression like you’ve never seen before 🧘‍♀️ Change your car’s colour to fit your mood with the BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink. #THEiX #BMWCES #BMW #BMWEInk @EInk pic.twitter.com/dSoqbBqJzt — BMW (@BMW) January 6, 2022

The launch has thrilled many auto enthusiasts, but also left netizens wondering about the legalities surrounding the colour changing car.

One of the COOLEST features I’ve seen in the automotive industry. Let’s go! #BMW — Enrique Degollado (@enriquaza) January 6, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Technically good. But what if the car is involved in a hit and run accident and driver changes color and escapes? Witnesses and CCTVs, if available, will be on the lookout for the earlier color car. — Author World Publishing (@thejendra) January 7, 2022

“Suspect is driving a BMW SUV”

“What color?”

“Yes” — ToolsQuik (@ToolsQuik) January 6, 2022

This is so bad for the cops. Imagine chasing a red car and it suddenly went white at the next cctv. Making it harder to track down criminal.. — i who draw chibi (@misseschibi) January 7, 2022

Oh this is going to make it extra-super-easy to locate stolen cars, abductions, car-jackings, hit-and-runs… https://t.co/uvq74xqwUk — FuzzyWuzzy💤 (@FuzzyWuzzyTO) January 7, 2022

That will be fun when you can’t remember where you parked or what color you left the car on. https://t.co/cak7ShT6QP — Mike M (@mack1412) January 7, 2022

What makes this innovation even more interesting is that the colour changing feature is energy efficient. According to Stella Clarke, a BMW research engineer, one of the most exciting things about having a car that can change colours is the fact that one can pick and choose colours in accordance with the sunlight. While speaking at the launch of the concept car, she said, “On a hot, sunny day like today, you could switch the colour white to reflect sunlight. On a cold day, you could switch it black to absorb the heat.”

As of now, the car can change between grey and white but in future, more colour options will be available.