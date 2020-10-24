scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Florida family’s cat brings home rare two-headed snake, leaves netizens curious

The survival of such specimens is "unlikely" in the wild "as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators". 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 24, 2020 4:30:19 pm
snake, two headed snake, florida, pet cat two headed snake viral story, Facebook, FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe snake was later rescued and is currently being cared for and monitored by FWC staff. (Source: Jonathan Mays)

A family in Florida were in for a shock when their pet cat got home a two-headed snake. Pictures of the reptile have gone viral on several social media platforms after they were shared on the official Facebook page of FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

Kay Rogers told ABC News that her cat had placed the snake on their carpet. “She brings us presents all the time. This day, my daughter sent me a message. ‘Mom, she brought in a snake and it has two heads’,” Rogers told the news website. “I think this tops it, but she’s an adventurous cat for sure,” she added.

According to the post shared by the Research Institute, the snake was identified as a rare two-headed southern black racer. “This phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body,” the post explained.

Moreover, the survival of such specimens is “unlikely” in the wild “as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators,” the post stated. Since being shared online, the pictures of the two-headed snake have prompted several reactions among netizens.

The snake was later rescued and is currently being cared for and monitored by FWC staff.

