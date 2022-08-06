scorecardresearch
Watch: Artist creates optical illusion on tree trunk; netizens in awe

The artist employed trompe-l'œil, a realistic imagery technique, to create the optical illusion.

Optical illusion, Viral optical illusion art, Artist disappears tree in viral optical art, Artists paints the optical illusion in forest, Indian ExpressThe video documenting the creation of the optical illusion has gathered over 2.2 million views on Twitter.

Imagine taking a walk in the woods and coming across a fairy-like figure spinning on a ball on a horizontally cut tree trunk, with the rest of the tree hovering over her head.

Sounds impossible, but an unnamed artist has created an optical illusion that looks just like this.

ALSO READ |‘Amazing but creepy’: This make-up artist’s optical illusion face art has left netizens feeling dizzy

In a viral video that shows how this optical illusion was created, one can see a man wrapping a piece of paper on a tree trunk. He then proceeds to draw an outline of a girl standing on top of a ball. The artist then merges the background of the image with the background of the real location till it appears to be a part of the surrounding. He finishes his artwork by painting the girl.

In the end, it appears as if the girl were spinning on a ball as the tree trunk stands dissected into two parts. The video was posted on Twitter by a popular account that goes by the name Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) on Friday.

It managed to gather 2.2 million views in just 24 hours.

Commenting on the unnamed artist’s impeccable skills, a Twitter user wrote, “ok now that is Art i would love to see in gardens everywhere.. stunningly clever and inventive”. Another user jokingly remarked, “Amazing talent, he could actually make a tree disappear….and thats NOT a good thing when your running in the forest.”

