Watch: Artist creates optical illusion on tree trunk; netizens in awe

Imagine taking a walk in the woods and coming across a fairy-like figure spinning on a ball on a horizontally cut tree trunk, with the rest of the tree hovering over her head.

Sounds impossible, but an unnamed artist has created an optical illusion that looks just like this.

In a viral video that shows how this optical illusion was created, one can see a man wrapping a piece of paper on a tree trunk. He then proceeds to draw an outline of a girl standing on top of a ball. The artist then merges the background of the image with the background of the real location till it appears to be a part of the surrounding. He finishes his artwork by painting the girl.

In the end, it appears as if the girl were spinning on a ball as the tree trunk stands dissected into two parts. The video was posted on Twitter by a popular account that goes by the name Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) on Friday.

It managed to gather 2.2 million views in just 24 hours.

Folk artist goes viral for his uncanny 3D graffiti painting pic.twitter.com/LkCRhOW8Hc — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 5, 2022

Yeah, but it only works at a specific angle and at the right time of the day.

Still neat. — MegaForce 🇺🇲 (@MysteriousMrE4) August 5, 2022

Absolutely amazing — JK Kahalle (@JkKahalle) August 5, 2022

ok now that is Art i would love to see in gardens everywhere.. stunningly clever and inventive — paringa (@paringa40) August 6, 2022

Amazing talent, he could actually make a tree disappear….and thats NOT a good thing when your running in the forrest. — Kurt Kafentzis (@UHawaii07) August 6, 2022

It is called Trompe l’oeil — Tabarra rolera 🏳️‍🌈 (@TabareSBrey) August 6, 2022

You’ll see this in the woods and swearigad you’d just found a fairy that would kiss you and bless you with great fortune. And your lips will be painted in crayon lipstick. pic.twitter.com/AGXxQevXWR — Lion King (@WuroZaki) August 6, 2022

How can someone have this much talent? That’s cool af — Mojo (@Mojo514) August 5, 2022

The artist employed trompe-l’œil, a realistic imagery technique, to create the optical illusion.