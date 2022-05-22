Watch: Artist sketches five superheroes simultaneously, netizens in awe

Sometimes the process of making a piece of art is equally or even more mesmerising than the final art product. Netizens witnessed something similar when a video of a man drawing multiple sketches simultaneously went viral on social media.

The undated video shared online by Twitter user Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) shows a man making five sketches, all at once. The unnamed artist appeared to be using a specially crafted device that had five pens attached to a horizontal rod.

Holding the device with one hand, the artist is seen simultaneously creating near-perfect sketches of superheroes including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and the Flash.

The 26-second timelapse video has been viewed over three lakh times since it was posted on Saturday. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Things like this remind i have absolutely no talent whatsoever”. Another user remarked, “Every other day this world amazes me with their talent 🔥❤️”.

A different level of multi-tasking — Syd Royale (@SydRoyale) May 22, 2022

Wow, that is mind boggling! — 🆅.🅹 (@UEnlightenme) May 21, 2022

I wish I had 1/5th of this person’s talent. — JΛY (@jayhaskins) May 21, 2022

Things like this remind i have absolutely no talent whatsoever https://t.co/GWzV56yLwB — MVbiid (@TTprocess_3) May 22, 2022

However, making multiple drawings using the technique shown in the video is not new. Australian artist and YouTuber Josiah Alan Brooks (known as Jazza) had posted an art tutorial in November 2021, in which he was seen drawing 21 sketches at once using a horizontal rod that could hold multiple pens.

In January, a Libyan artist – who goes by the name Amedo – went viral after he posted a video in which he was seen making six portraits at once. Amedo’s skill-level was perhaps a notch higher as he used his hands as well as feet to make the portraits.