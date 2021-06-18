Artiste turns conversation with Uber driver into a sad song and netizens are loving it

In the short clip, the artiste is heard singing the conversation between a cab driver and the passenger.

A Pakistan-based artiste has impressed many after she managed to turn a conversation with a cab driver into a sad song. Singer and YouTuber Amna Riaz’s latest post, titled “Uber Conversations”, has gone viral after she shared it on her social media page.

“I’ve been told I make everything sound sad. I came across these Uber conversations through @notmanoj so I decided to test it out,” she wrote, while sharing a short clip that features her singing the chat between the cab driver and the passenger before his arrival.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 37,000 views and impressed many, including Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who wrote that she loved the clip.