Thursday, June 17, 2021
Artiste turns conversation with Uber driver into a sad song and netizens are loving it

Updated: June 18, 2021 12:36:23 am
Pakistan, Mahirah Khan, Pak Artist Uber driver sad song viral video, cab driver conversation twitter reactions, cab driver trending, indian express, indian express newsIn the short clip, the artiste is heard singing the conversation between a cab driver and the passenger.

A Pakistan-based artiste has impressed many after she managed to turn a conversation with a cab driver into a sad song. Singer and YouTuber Amna Riaz’s latest post, titled “Uber Conversations”, has gone viral after she shared it on her social media page.

“I’ve been told I make everything sound sad. I came across these Uber conversations through @notmanoj so I decided to test it out,” she wrote, while sharing a short clip that features her singing the chat between the cab driver and the passenger before his arrival.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 37,000 views and impressed many, including Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who wrote that she loved the clip.

