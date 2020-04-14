Artist reimagines medical workers as Marvel superheroes in flipbook

In the book, Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine all make appearances as a doctor, paramedic, and other essential workers. In the book, Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine all make appearances as a doctor, paramedic, and other essential workers.

An artist has created a flipbook in which he has reimagined Marvel superheroes as essential workers. The book is a special tribute to essential workers who are going above and beyond the call of duty in the fight against the pandemic.

Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine make appearances as various emergency and other workers.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video praised the artist for his creativity and also thanked essential workers.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

Globally, more than 1.9 million infections have been reported, with over 1,19,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. In India, with the death toll at 339, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country neared 10,400 even as the nationwide lockdown was extended Tuesday till May 3. As many as 1,035 persons have recovered from the virus. (Track LIVE UPDATES)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd