Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Artist draws what late celebrities would have looked like in old age. Results are creepily accurate

Alper Yesiltas is a lawyer and photographer based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Art and artificial intelligence (AI) are rarely used together but Alper Yesiltas, an artist, lawyer and photographer based in Istanbul, has merged these together in his latest art project and the results are breathtaking.

Yesiltas used AI technology to reimagine what celebrities like John Lenon, Tupac Shakur, Princes Diana, Elvis Presley, and Janis Joplin, among others would have looked like in their old age.

While sharing this project on his Instagram account earlier in September, Yesiltas wrote, “I would like to share with you the first piece of my AI based project called “As if nothing happened”. Behind this project lies the question of “how would people look if some great events had not happened to them”. I look forward to your feedback and suggestions.”

 

Since being posted, the photos from the project have gone viral across social media platforms.

On Tuesday, the AI-imagined pictures were shared on Twitter by a popular user Greg Isenberg (@gregisenberg), where they gathered thousands of likes and prompted a conversation on growing technological advancement in the field of AI.

Marvelling at Yesiltas’s pictures, a Twitter user wrote, “WOWWWWWWW. The Lennon pic made me tear up”.

Since most subjects chosen by Yesiltas died when they were young, the netizens wondered if the tools he used would provide accurate results if applied to younger pictures of celebrities who are still alive.

A Twitter user wrote, “I.m not convinced. particularly by the 87yr old Presley & 80yr old Hendrix. would like to see how the AI would estimate the ageing process from pictures of 70’s stars who are not dead and compare the prediction with the reality of today”.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 11:54:00 am
