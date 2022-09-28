Artist draws what late celebrities would have looked like in old age. Results are creepily accurate

Art and artificial intelligence (AI) are rarely used together but Alper Yesiltas, an artist, lawyer and photographer based in Istanbul, has merged these together in his latest art project and the results are breathtaking.

Yesiltas used AI technology to reimagine what celebrities like John Lenon, Tupac Shakur, Princes Diana, Elvis Presley, and Janis Joplin, among others would have looked like in their old age.

ALSO READ | Robot receives loan documents from Kerala bank. Watch video

While sharing this project on his Instagram account earlier in September, Yesiltas wrote, “I would like to share with you the first piece of my AI based project called “As if nothing happened”. Behind this project lies the question of “how would people look if some great events had not happened to them”. I look forward to your feedback and suggestions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alper Yesiltas (@alperyesiltas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alper Yesiltas (@alperyesiltas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alper Yesiltas (@alperyesiltas)

Since being posted, the photos from the project have gone viral across social media platforms.

On Tuesday, the AI-imagined pictures were shared on Twitter by a popular user Greg Isenberg (@gregisenberg), where they gathered thousands of likes and prompted a conversation on growing technological advancement in the field of AI.

How dead celebrities would look today with artificial intelligence I can’t stop staring at these… Don’t tell me AI isn’t going to change the world: — GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) September 27, 2022

2000s: everyone should learn to code

2010s: everyone should learn how to use social media

2020s: everyone should learn how to use AI — GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) September 27, 2022

I’m torn between “this is fucking awesome” and “I’m removing every photo of me from the internet” https://t.co/kefIF1qQH1 — Ty (@Studio_Ty84) September 27, 2022

Are there versions of these where AI guesses what celebrities should look like today… but the celebrity is still alive so we can see how accurate the AI actually is? Otherwise this is just an old age novelty filter — Andy Minucos (@aminucos) September 28, 2022

I.m not convinced.

particularly by the 87yr old Presley & 80yr old Hendrix.

would like to see how the AI would estimate the ageing process from pictures of 70’s stars who are not dead and compare the prediction with the reality of today — mal mcewen (@greenman023) September 27, 2022

If current AI is any indication…the singularity is closer than we think. Every day and week there’s another incredible advancement/application/use that is both magical and worrisome. — stingertimj (@stingertimj) September 27, 2022

Marvelling at Yesiltas’s pictures, a Twitter user wrote, “WOWWWWWWW. The Lennon pic made me tear up”.

Since most subjects chosen by Yesiltas died when they were young, the netizens wondered if the tools he used would provide accurate results if applied to younger pictures of celebrities who are still alive.

Advertisement

A Twitter user wrote, “I.m not convinced. particularly by the 87yr old Presley & 80yr old Hendrix. would like to see how the AI would estimate the ageing process from pictures of 70’s stars who are not dead and compare the prediction with the reality of today”.