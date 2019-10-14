Viral Video: Artist creates inverted portrait of man by flicking paint on wall

An artist has left netizens stunned after he created an inverted portrait of a man by just flicking paint on the wall. The video went viral after it was shared on the artist’s Instagram page — BOU BOU.

Viewed over five lakh times, the clip shows the artist standing in front of a man who is holding paint on a plate. At the beginning of the video it is not clear what exactly the artist is creating but gradually it turns out to be an inverted portrait of the man standing in front of him.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral, with many praising the artist and his handiwork. However, some also felt that the video was edited.

Wow. Was that for real ? 😲😲 — Surendra Vijen 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@SurendraVijen) October 13, 2019

Already painted pic comes clear after sprinkling some liquid — ڑیک (@JahanzaibAKhan) October 13, 2019

Whoa what just happened!! — Awakened (@enveloped09) October 13, 2019

Speechless… Brilliant… Amazing Talent of this guy..🙏🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🎨🎨🎨🎨👨‍🎨👨‍🎨👨‍🎨🖌️🖍️ — nagaraju a (@nagaraju83) October 13, 2019

Video is edited… Still great talent. — Sheewa (@Sheewa10) October 13, 2019