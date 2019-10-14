Toggle Menu
Viral Video: Artist creates inverted portrait of man by flicking paint on wall

At the beginning of the video, it is not clear what exactly the artist is creating but gradually it turns out to be an inverted portrait of the man standing in front of him.

An artist has left netizens stunned after he created an inverted portrait of a man by just flicking paint on the wall. The video went viral after it was shared on the artist’s Instagram page — BOU BOU.

Viewed over five lakh times, the clip shows the artist standing in front of a man who is holding paint on a plate. At the beginning of the video it is not clear what exactly the artist is creating but gradually it turns out to be an inverted portrait of the man standing in front of him.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral, with many praising the artist and his handiwork. However, some also felt that the video was edited.

