Sunday, June 28, 2020
This artist’s ‘creative’ cloud illustrations has netizens joining the bandwagon

"Amazed at the wonderful reaction to my cloud illustrations and I love the ones you’ve added to the TL!" Judge tweeted after the post went viral with over 75,000 likes and 15,000 responses.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 28, 2020 4:10:20 pm
artist’s cloud illustrations twitter thread viral video, trending From a cute cloud dog, fox, fish to a bear, here are some of the many creatives shared on Judge’s post.

Creativity can take the shape of many forms and a Twitter thread started by an artist using clouds as a blank canvas for showcasing different illustrations has inspired netizens to show off their creative skills.

“Some Dublin clouds this evening,” wrote Chris Judge while sharing several images of the clouds he had re-imagined as animals or shapes. Judge’s sketches soon caught the attention of netizens, who themselves decided to give it a try.

