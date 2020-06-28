This artist’s ‘creative’ cloud illustrations has netizens joining the bandwagon

From a cute cloud dog, fox, fish to a bear, here are some of the many creatives shared on Judge’s post. From a cute cloud dog, fox, fish to a bear, here are some of the many creatives shared on Judge’s post.

Creativity can take the shape of many forms and a Twitter thread started by an artist using clouds as a blank canvas for showcasing different illustrations has inspired netizens to show off their creative skills.

“Some Dublin clouds this evening,” wrote Chris Judge while sharing several images of the clouds he had re-imagined as animals or shapes. Judge’s sketches soon caught the attention of netizens, who themselves decided to give it a try.

“Amazed at the wonderful reaction to my cloud illustrations and I love the ones you’ve added to the TL!” Judge tweeted after the post went viral with over 75,000 likes and 15,000 responses.

Some Dublin clouds this evening. pic.twitter.com/xXl7gxhMcl — ✏️__Chris Judge (@chrisjudge) June 24, 2020

From a cute cloud dog, fox, fish to a bear, here are some of the many creatives shared on Judge’s post.

half of my rat face fox-possum is missing pic.twitter.com/6jIcV7fa50 — 𝕂𝕒𝕥 ☾ (@KatrinaNewberry) June 25, 2020

Saw this beauty in Florida last year 😽 pic.twitter.com/bw7GIDd6nb — Helen Lang (@Helen_Wetpaint) June 25, 2020

Anyone else see a duck in this picture? pic.twitter.com/DRjj0F8f0I — Alastair Cummins (@AlastairCummins) June 25, 2020

this is so beautiful as well pic.twitter.com/sgn7r7EXVy — Wolf San Becker (@Wsanbecker11) June 25, 2020

Nice crowd of fluffs! I am doing this quite often, the latest individuals: pic.twitter.com/nEbcjiZhzg — lina (@lina_dramblina) June 25, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd