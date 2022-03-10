scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Ridiculous or entertaining: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Logan Paul introduce Slap Fighting Championship

The event was held on Saturday, Match 5, 2022 in Ohio.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 10, 2022 8:54:11 am
Slap fighting championship, Slap fighting championship logan paul, logan paul slap fighting contest, Arnold Schwarzenegger and logan paul slap fighting contest, Indian Express While some people found the idea of slap fighting distasteful, some admitted being intrigued and even entertained.

The famous Arnold Sports Festival founded by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger launched a bizarre new contest: the Slap Fighting Championship.

The championship last Saturday, March 5, 2022, was hosted by YouTube star and professional boxer Logan Paul. It was aired on streaming service Fanmio and Paul’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. On Paul’s YouTube channel, more than 28 lakh people tuned in to watch the championship.

In the three-round contest, two competitors faced each other and slapped the opponent for 30 seconds. As per the rules, the one who remained unfazed after 30 seconds of slapping got a point. The competition was divided between male and female categories. Dawid “Zales” Zalewski won in the men’s category and Adrianna Sledz emerged as the winner in the women’s category.

While some people found the idea of slap fighting distasteful, some admitted being intrigued and even entertained.

A Twitter user commented, “There is this thing called SLAP FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP where whoever slaps the other the hardest gets to be the winner The things we consider entertainment now a days, or do for entertainment for a little bit of money ara ara ”. Another person remarked, “I just came across a slap fighting championship video on TikTok; now I’m intrigued ”.

In a statement to USA Today, Paul explained the appeal of the championship and said, “I love the absurdity of it. I love the idea that two guys could just stand across from each other and just slap each other and see who falls down first. It’s hilarious to me. It’s like, how is that a real event?”

