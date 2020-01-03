Watch: Robber accidentally shoots himself in leg during burglary attempt in bus

The gun was hidden inside the suspect’s pants. As the man struggled to take it out of his pants, he accidentally shoots himself. The gun was hidden inside the suspect’s pants. As the man struggled to take it out of his pants, he accidentally shoots himself.

A man who was attempting to carry out a robbery in a bus ended up shooting himself in the leg while struggling to take the gun out of his pants. The video of the incident, which was captured on the CCTV camera of the bus, is now doing the rounds of the internet.

According to the police, the incident took place in a west Mexico town on December 27 when two men boarded a bus planning to rob passengers.

The camera footage shows two men boarding the bus and proceeding to the rear of the bus. While one of them takes a seat, the other fumbles with the gun that is stuffed down the front of his pants.

As the man struggles to take the gun out, the weapon fires, and he falls to the ground even as passengers look on. While it was unclear how badly the man was injured, the two men are seen getting off the bus at the next bus station.

Local reports said the police are still probing into the incident and it’s not clear of the suspects have been identified.

