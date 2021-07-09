Watch: Arkansas police officer finishes food delivery after company driver is arrested

Opening the door to find a police officer standing would usually mean trouble, however, for a US woman it was nothing but her food delivery!

Yes, a homeowner was baffled when a cop came bearing the food package, instead of an online delivery personnel. It all happened when the delivery guy was arrested at a traffic stop. However, thanks to the thoughtful police personnel, she didn’t miss out on her order from a local Chinese restaurant.

Officer Tyler Williams with the Jonesboro Police Department in Arkansas went above and beyond his call of duty and personally went to deliver the food that he found after arresting a DoorDash driver who was enroute to make the delivery, 1011now reported.

Now, a bodycam of the officer which caught the entire episode has netizens cracking up online. Many joked and asked what’s law enforcement agency’s online delivery number to get their next order.

Watch the video here:

In the footage shared by the department, when Williams knocked on the door, the man who opened it seemed quite confused to see the cop. The officer then was heard in the video saying, “You don’t have to get up. You’re Sherry?…Your DoorDash driver got arrested, so I brought your food to you.”

The woman too was surprised at first, but then was relieved and laughed along with the officer while thanking him for dropping the food.

A police department spokesperson told Storyful the officer “became concerned about the person(s) who had ordered their meal,” so he decided to deliver the order to the person’s address.

However, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Earlier in 2020, a police officer in the UK delivered a customer’s order of kebabs after arresting food delivery person.