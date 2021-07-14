scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
‘It’s raining fish’: Plane drops thousands of fish to restock Utah lakes

The video, which was shared on the official Facebook page of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources showed fishes being loaded and dropped into the plane.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2021 2:12:48 pm
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recently shared a video of one of its planes dropping thousands of fish into several lakes in the American state.

The video, which was shared by the department’s official Facebook page, showed fishes being loaded and dropped from the plane.

“This week we stocked around 200 high-elevation lakes across the state. These lakes are not accessible by vehicle and other means of stocking,” the organisation wrote while sharing the video.

As per the post, the airplane can hold hundreds of pounds of water and can drop 35,000 fish in a single trip.

Watch the video here:

According to the wildlife resource agency, aerial fish stocking in Utah is a proven method and has been in use since the mid-1950s. Surveys also show that the survival of aerial-stocked fish is incredibly high.

Since being shared on Facebook, the video has garnered over 1 million views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

