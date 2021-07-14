‘It’s raining fish’: Plane drops thousands of fish to restock Utah lakes

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recently shared a video of one of its planes dropping thousands of fish into several lakes in the American state.

The video, which was shared by the department’s official Facebook page, showed fishes being loaded and dropped from the plane.

“This week we stocked around 200 high-elevation lakes across the state. These lakes are not accessible by vehicle and other means of stocking,” the organisation wrote while sharing the video.

As per the post, the airplane can hold hundreds of pounds of water and can drop 35,000 fish in a single trip.

According to the wildlife resource agency, aerial fish stocking in Utah is a proven method and has been in use since the mid-1950s. Surveys also show that the survival of aerial-stocked fish is incredibly high.

