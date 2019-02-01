Arianna Grande’s Japanese tattoo fails twice, singer gets roasted on social media

American pop sensation Ariana Grande is being roasted online after enduring a terrible experience while getting a new tattoo. Celebrating the success of her latest single ‘7 Rings’, which is topping the charts and garnering millions of views on YouTube, the Thank U, Next singer decided to get the song’s name tattooed on her palm. She decided to have it inked not in English, but Japanese, but it unfortunately let to a botch-up.

After Grande shared a picture of her newly inked palm on social media, people were quick to point out that her tattoo effectively meant shichirin – a small barbecue grill. After the error was pointed out, the singer quickly deleted all the photos released on social media and also rushed to get the tattoo fixed.

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

However, trying to make amends, Grande only made matters worse. In an Instagram story posted Thursday, Grande showed a revised tattoo.

“Slightly better,” she wrote. “Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix.”

A BuzzFeed Japan reporter was quick to point out that with the new characters added it now reads: “Japanese barbecue finger”.

Why… how… now Ariana’s tattoo reads “Japanese BBQ finger” 💅 pic.twitter.com/zC2LxSKJtI — Eimi Yamamitsu | 山光瑛美 (@eimiyamamitsu) January 31, 2019

The error was explained by many Japanese users online saying that kanji characters are sometimes read from top to bottom and right to left, adding the new kanji character beneath the existing ones made it a new mess.

“So, although she has all the necessary kanji components on her palm, they’re all laid out in a mixed up, confusing, nonsensical jumble. Plus, she’s still missing the “つの” hiragana in the middle of it all, which connects the 7 to the rings as a counter for them. Without those in between it all, it still reads ‘charcoal grill’, Japanese media outlet Sora News 24 explained.

And obviously everyone jumped in to offer their own opinions on the goof-up.

Honestly, I love Ariana Grande, but the whole 7 rings tattoo thing just shows why people shouldn’t get tattoos from cultures that aren’t theirs. Don’t get a Japanese tattoo if you’re not Japanese or at least have some kind of connection and know the language. — Zac Russell (@ZacRussell93) February 1, 2019

Ariana wants people to read her’s top-to-bottom, left-to-right, but Japanese is NEVER arranged that way. Even is it was, 七指輪❤️ still doesn’t make a lot of sense. — Rachel ︽✵︽ Thorn (@rachel_thorn_en) February 1, 2019

ariana grande’s next tattoo should be “IGNORANT” spelled out on her forehead in comic sans font — 𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐞🕊 (@babymanatees) February 1, 2019

Why get tattoos in a language you don’t speak, or one’s that are associated with a culture that you are not apart of? For the aesthetic? Please. https://t.co/HZhaE3pleV — 𝒮𝒽𝑒𝓁𝒷𝓎 ✨ (@876ting) February 1, 2019

ariana is about 5 years late to this japanese character as aesthetic trend and still did it wrong lol — taiwanboy digital (@eternalbeing_) February 1, 2019

I think Ariana’s tattoo misspelling was on purpose. Anyone who has had Japanese BBQ would understand her passion about it — Emma Flihan (@EFlihan) February 1, 2019