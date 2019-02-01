Arianna Grande’s Japanese tattoo fails twice, singer gets roasted on social media

Toggle Menu
After Grande shared a picture of her newly inked palm on social media, people were quick to point out that her tattoo effectively meant shichirin – a small barbecue grill.

Ariana Grande tried to fix her tattoo but only made things worse.

American pop sensation Ariana Grande is being roasted online after enduring a terrible experience while getting a new tattoo. Celebrating the success of her latest single ‘7 Rings’, which is topping the charts and garnering millions of views on YouTube, the Thank U, Next singer decided to get the song’s name tattooed on her palm. She decided to have it inked not in English, but Japanese, but it unfortunately let to a botch-up.

After Grande shared a picture of her newly inked palm on social media, people were quick to point out that her tattoo effectively meant shichirin – a small barbecue grill. After the error was pointed out, the singer quickly deleted all the photos released on social media and also rushed to get the tattoo fixed.

However, trying to make amends, Grande only made matters worse. In an Instagram story posted Thursday, Grande showed a revised tattoo.

“Slightly better,” she wrote. “Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix.”

A BuzzFeed Japan reporter was quick to point out that with the new characters added it now reads: “Japanese barbecue finger”.

The error was explained by many Japanese users online saying that kanji characters are sometimes read from top to bottom and right to left, adding the new kanji character beneath the existing ones made it a new mess.

“So, although she has all the necessary kanji components on her palm, they’re all laid out in a mixed up, confusing, nonsensical jumble. Plus, she’s still missing the “つの” hiragana in the middle of it all, which connects the 7 to the rings as a counter for them. Without those in between it all, it still reads ‘charcoal grill’, Japanese media outlet Sora News 24 explained.

And obviously everyone jumped in to offer their own opinions on the goof-up.

