Argentinian mother recalls day when Messi met her 4-year-old son who was suffering from same condition he had

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is idolised by millions across the globe and has demigod status in his native country. The PSG star recently inspired his country to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, their first since 1986.

As the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to break records on the field, a Twitter thread sheds light on a side of Messi that not many people know. It is well-known that Messi was given growth hormone treatment as a kid which was sponsored by the Spanish club FC Barcelona where he played until 2021 and attained legendary status, scoring 672 goals in 780 appearances.

The Twitter thread tells a hitherto unknown story of an Argentinian mother and her son who met Messi back in September 2010 when he was just 23 years old. The woman will always be grateful to Messi. The woman said that in 2008, when her son was four, she knew something was wrong with him. The doctors did not realise and did not want to investigate, she said.

***THREAD*** I translated this English speakers. An Argentinian mother tells why she will always be grateful to Lionel Messi. Beautiful story not known until yesterday about Messi (and Tommy) pic.twitter.com/xrIjlNU7Mm — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 26, 2022

The woman began to read, gather data, compare reports, until one day she put together everything she investigated and sat down in front of the doctor and told him, “My son Tommy has the same thing that Messi has.” Those were her words. She didn’t tell the doctor that Tommy had a growth hormone deficiency. She told him in a way that the doctor understood her.

Then began the medical examinations, x-rays, and analysis, and finally, they had the medical diagnosis. She had to explain to her son that she was going to start a treatment that would last at least 10 years and that would not see results until the end. She bought a poster of Messi and put it on his bedroom wall. “We told him that he would do the same treatment as his idol,” it said.

She asked Tommy if he wanted to meet Messi, and he said yes. She arranged the phone number of Lionel’s father, Jorge. Jorge told her that his son would be at the Intercontinental Hotel the following week with the national team. So, on September 3, 2010, at 8 pm, she went with Tommy to meet Messi at the hotel.

“We entered the hotel and Messi was there in the corner, he was alone. Messi was 23 years old, a quiet boy. We get closer. Tommy and Messi hugged. The three of us sat on the floor, on the hotel carpet, and began to chat,” a tweet said.

The chat lasted more than half an hour. They asked Messi where the injections were given. He told them in his legs. Tommy told him that he got them in his arms. Messi told him that he had to be patient and everything would be fine.

“It was a beautiful talk, a talk that we did not film, nor are there videos. Because the 3 of us were there with a single objective: to talk to someone who had already experienced what Tommy was going to have to live,” another tweet said.

Before they left, they said thank you to Messi. Messi looked at Tommy and said: “Shall we take a photo?” Tommy told him that he didn’t want to bother him, that everyone was asking him to take pictures with him. Messi insisted, and told him, “Tomorrow you will want this photo.”

“We only have one photo of that meeting. Where are the two of them alone, sitting on the hotel carpet. Without a ball, without talking about football, without a shirt,” she said in her thread.

The woman said that Tommy’s treatment lasted 10 years and today he is 18 years old and the same height as Lionel Messi.