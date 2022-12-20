Argentines sing below balcony of visually impaired man so he can soak in atmosphere of World Cup win. Watch

Argentina fans all over the world are rejoicing after their captain and talisman Lionel Messi inspired the country to victory in the FIFA World Cup, 36 years since their last triumph in 1986. The South American nation has declared a national holiday on Tuesday so that the whole country can celebrate the victory over France.

As there are many videos of fans all over the world lining up in the streets singing and dancing, a wholesome clip has surfaced online. Many Argentine fans are seen singing songs for a visually impaired man who is standing on his balcony with his wife so that he can feel the atmosphere of victory.

“These Argentina fans started singing to a blind man who was standing on his balcony to celebrate the victory with him. The beauty of sports,” says the caption of the video posted by ESPN on Instagram. The clip is credited to a user named fatenjebai on TikTok.

“This is what life should be like everyday,” commented a user. “I just cried so hard, and if y’all didn’t… you don’t carry the fútbol passion,” said another. “The old couples will be glad they are alive to witness such victory,” expressed a third.

The Argentina national team will celebrate their World Cup victory in Buenos Aires at the Obelisk, the monument that is the traditional epicentre of sporting celebrations.

Messi scored seven goals, including two in the final, and made three assists at his fifth and probably last World Cup to inspire his side to victory. The Albiceleste beat Les Bleus 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match finished 3-3 in extra-time at the Lusail Stadium in one of the most thrilling matches in World Cup history.