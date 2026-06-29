Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo loses wife, children in Venezuela earthquakes

The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 have left widespread devastation across the country (Photo: @lucastrejo_lt/Instagram)

Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo lost his wife and two young children following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week.

Venezuelan top-flight club Deportivo La Guaira announced the heartbreaking news in an official statement, expressing condolences to the footballer after rescue teams confirmed the deaths of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo.

The family had initially been reported missing after their apartment building collapsed during the powerful earthquakes.

“From the #DLG we join the grief that overwhelms player Lucas Trejo, for the sensitive passing of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and of his children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo. Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones,” the Gulf News quoted the club as saying.