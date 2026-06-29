Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo loses wife, children in Venezuela earthquakes

Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo lost his wife and two young children following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week.
Venezuelan top-flight club Deportivo La Guaira announced the heartbreaking news in an official statement, expressing condolences to the footballer after rescue teams confirmed the deaths of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo.
The family had initially been reported missing after their apartment building collapsed during the powerful earthquakes.
“From the #DLG we join the grief that overwhelms player Lucas Trejo, for the sensitive passing of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and of his children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo. Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones,” the Gulf News quoted the club as saying.
The veteran Argentine defender was in Caracas with his club to prepare for an upcoming league fixture, while his wife and children were in Playa Grande, one of the coastal areas worst affected by the earthquakes, the report added.
As rescue efforts continued, Trejo launched a desperate public appeal on social media, hoping someone had seen his family or had information about their whereabouts.
“Our building in Playa Grande collapsed. I don’t know anything about my family. Please pray for them and share this message in case someone saw them. I want to believe they weren’t there. Please pray for my family,” he wrote on Instagram.
Desde el #DLG nos unimos al duelo que embarga al jugador Lucas Trejo, por el sensible fallecimiento de su esposa, Yanina Maranella y de sus hijos, Aarón y Ainhoa Trejo. 🇻🇪
Paz a sus almas y consuelo para Lucas y todos sus allegados. 🖤#SiempreNaranja pic.twitter.com/CaRVq4cyhV
— Deportivo La Guaira 🔱 (@DvoLaGuaira) June 28, 2026
Several users extended condolences, with one commenting, “Rip in the comfort of our Lord, Amen.” Another user wrote, “Our Deepest Condolences to Lucas Trejo, A Hug.”
The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 have left widespread devastation across the country. According to estimates by the United Nations, nearly 1,000 people have lost their lives, while tens of thousands remain missing.
The International Organisation for Migration, the UN agency, has warned that the disaster could have affected as many as 6.76 million people, making it one of the country’s worst natural disasters in recent years.