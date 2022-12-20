Argentine fan predicted Messi will win FIFA World Cup 2022 in 2015 and the internet is going crazy

How many people could have predicted that Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi will inspire his nation to FIFA World Cup glory in his fifth and probably last tournament in Qatar? While fans all over the world hoped for such a fairy-tale ending to one of the most decorated footballers ever, it was hard to predict that the 2022 World Cup would finally be the tournament when Messi wins the coveted trophy.

However, there is a tweet from March 21, 2015, that predicted that Messi will win the World Cup on December 18, 2022, and become the “greatest player of all times”. José Miguel Polanco, who lives in Dallas, Texas, predicted the outcome seven years ago and it has left netizens astonished.

The prediction seems even more intriguing considering that there was a World Cup in 2018 in Russia. And in that tournament, Argentina crashed out in the round of 16 after losing 4-3 to eventual champions France. Qatar was announced as the World Cup host in 2010 and it became the first tournament to be held in the Middle East and during the winter months.

The only thing that Polanco got wrong in the tweet was Messi’s age. The 7-time Ballon d’Or winner turned 35 on June 24 this year. “December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years,” the tweet reads.

December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years. — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015

After renewed interest in the tweet generated by the man’s accurate prediction, it has now garnered more than 3.42 lakh likes and 1.24 lakh retweets.

Polanco was in Doha to cheer for his country and follow their progress in the tournament. In the Twitter thread, he shared a couple of photos from Qatar.

Well this exploded so all I will say is that I was in Doha and the hope is bigger than ever, hay que CREER. Follow my Instagram @aworldcuplife and YouTube Channel A World Cup Life to see content from my 6th World Cup I travelled to. pic.twitter.com/ue3gXfSLO2 — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) December 17, 2022

Se dio. Te seguí a todas partes del mundo y por fin pudimos saborear la gloria eterna. No sos un amor que me lastima, sos el amor de mi vida. Soy el tipo más feliz del mundo, así como los 45 millones de argentinos que soñamos con esto desde que tenemos uso de la razón 🇦🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/cilNpUA6Gh — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) December 18, 2022

“For those who wandering, he tweeted just after they announce the WC final date,” commented a Twitter user.

For those who wandering, he tweeted just after they announce the WC final date. 😙 pic.twitter.com/Etl8402DJj — Aziz (@AM901220) December 17, 2022

“Big question is how did he know Argentina was even gonna get to the finals?” said another. “Crazy how Mbappe wasn’t even born yet when you made this tweet,” joked another.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the match finished 3-3 in extra-time at Lusail Stadium. It was one of the most thrilling finals in the history of the FIFA World Cup as Kylian Mbappe netted a hat trick and Messi scored twice.