scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Argentine fan predicted Messi will win FIFA World Cup 2022 in 2015 and the internet is going crazy

The tweet from March 21, 2015, predicted that Messi will win the World Cup on December 18, 2022.

Argentine fan predicts World Cup 2022 will be won by Messi, Argentina, Lionel Messi, Messi World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France, Twitter, viral tweet, José Miguel Polanco, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe prediction seems even more intriguing considering that there was a World Cup in 2018 in Russia.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

How many people could have predicted that Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi will inspire his nation to FIFA World Cup glory in his fifth and probably last tournament in Qatar? While fans all over the world hoped for such a fairy-tale ending to one of the most decorated footballers ever, it was hard to predict that the 2022 World Cup would finally be the tournament when Messi wins the coveted trophy.

However, there is a tweet from March 21, 2015, that predicted that Messi will win the World Cup on December 18, 2022, and become the “greatest player of all times”. José Miguel Polanco, who lives in Dallas, Texas, predicted the outcome seven years ago and it has left netizens astonished.

Also Read |2010, 2014, 2018 and now 2022, EA Sports correctly predicts FIFA World Cup winner for fourth consecutive time

The prediction seems even more intriguing considering that there was a World Cup in 2018 in Russia. And in that tournament, Argentina crashed out in the round of 16 after losing 4-3 to eventual champions France. Qatar was announced as the World Cup host in 2010 and it became the first tournament to be held in the Middle East and during the winter months.

The only thing that Polanco got wrong in the tweet was Messi’s age. The 7-time Ballon d’Or winner turned 35 on June 24 this year. “December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years,” the tweet reads.

After renewed interest in the tweet generated by the man’s accurate prediction, it has now garnered more than 3.42 lakh likes and 1.24 lakh retweets.

Polanco was in Doha to cheer for his country and follow their progress in the tournament. In the Twitter thread, he shared a couple of photos from Qatar.

“For those who wandering, he tweeted just after they announce the WC final date,” commented a Twitter user.

“Big question is how did he know Argentina was even gonna get to the finals?” said another. “Crazy how Mbappe wasn’t even born yet when you made this tweet,” joked another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the match finished 3-3 in extra-time at Lusail Stadium. It was one of the most thrilling finals in the history of the FIFA World Cup as Kylian Mbappe netted a hat trick and Messi scored twice.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 11:03:23 am
Next Story

Applications to Delhi government’s Schools of Specialized Excellence open today

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close