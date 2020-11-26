‘A legend has passed’: Tributes pour in after football great Diego Maradona dies

With the news of his passing breaking in, #Maradona dominated trends on Twitter, as people shared tributes.

Tributes poured in from all parts of the world after world football great Diego Maradona passed away on November 25. Maradona died after suffering a heart attack at his residence in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, Reuters reported.

The 60-year-old had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

He was widely reckoned to be the greatest player of all time, and as news of his passing broke, #Maradona dominated trends on Twitter, as people shared tributes. Take a look here:

I just got My hand back. #RIPMaradona — God (@TheTweetOfGod) November 25, 2020

You will live in our memories #Maradona pic.twitter.com/KrK5eFyUyS — सुरज सुवेदी Suraj Subedi (@SurajWritesNP) November 26, 2020

A legend has passed. Rest in peace #Maradona 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/myib2xjJO4 — MK Prabhu Murugesan (@Prabhu_mkp) November 26, 2020

You will be missed 😢 R.I.P #Maradona the legend …💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/rDbrBv4zwg — Apolitically Political (@amanvashisht200) November 26, 2020

RIP Legend #Maradona 💔

A true icon, a legend of the game and one of the greatest to ever do it.

Rest in peace, Diego Maradona 😔🥺#RIPMaradona #Maradona60 #Maradona pic.twitter.com/gSPsq791yg — MadhuChandra (@MadhuCh54625412) November 26, 2020

One of the greatest football player ever🏆 World Cup Winner

🇦🇷 Diego #Maradona has passed away at the age of 60.

RIP legend ⚽️👑 #مارخورز pic.twitter.com/5WwStrcadm — Saeed Malik (@sm2pk) November 26, 2020

Former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager was largely responsible for Argentina’s World Cup victory in 1986 in Mexico, scoring two famous goals in one game against England in the quarter-finals.

