Thursday, November 26, 2020
‘A legend has passed’: Tributes pour in after football great Diego Maradona dies

Former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager was largely responsible for Argentina's World Cup victory in 1986 in Mexico, scoring two famous goals in one game against England in the quarter-finals.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 26, 2020 12:12:06 pm
Maradona, Maradona death, Maradona death reactions, Diego Maradona, Argentina football player death, footballer Diego Maradona, hand of god, Trending news, Argentina news, Sports news, Indian Express news.With the news of his passing breaking in, #Maradona dominated trends on Twitter, as people shared tributes.

Tributes poured in from all parts of the world after world football great Diego Maradona passed away on November 25. Maradona died after suffering a heart attack at his residence in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, Reuters reported.

The 60-year-old had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

He was widely reckoned to be the greatest player of all time, and as news of his passing broke, #Maradona dominated trends on Twitter, as people shared tributes. Take a look here:

