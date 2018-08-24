Argentinian police officer promoted after photo of her breastfeeding neglected infant goes viral

The cop, who is a mother of a 16-month-old daughter did not think twice before offering to breastfeed the wailing baby. (Source: @cristianritondo/ Twitter) The cop, who is a mother of a 16-month-old daughter did not think twice before offering to breastfeed the wailing baby. (Source: @cristianritondo/ Twitter)

A police officer in Argentina won millions of hearts online after she was photographed breastfeeding a neglected infant in her uniform. A photo of Celeste Ayala breastfeeding the seven-month-old baby, who was rescued along with five other kids from their home, went viral last week. Now, after being hailed by netizens and fellow citizens, the officer has been promoted.

Cristian Ritondo, the minister of security for the province of Buenos Aires, met the young officer who went beyond her call of duty to help the child and shared the news of her promotion.

Hoy recibimos a Celeste, la oficial que amamantó a un bebé en el Hospital de Niños de #LaPlata para notificarle su ascenso. Queríamos agradecerle en persona ese gesto de amor espontáneo que logró calmar el llanto del bebé. La policía que nos enorgullece, la policía que queremos. pic.twitter.com/8aBp0Xj4Zj — Cristian Ritondo (@cristianritondo) August 17, 2018

Ayala was among a team of officers who took six siblings into state custody in a municipality near Buenos Aires as they were in a miserable condition in their home, The New York Times reported. When the police officials reached the hospital, the youngest among the children was wailing. Being the mother of 16-month-old daughter, Ayala quickly realised the infant was crying due to hunger. After seeking permission from the staff at the hospital, she sat there on a stall with the baby to feed it.

“I didn’t doubt it for a second,” she told the Argentine television show Cronica.

The photo of her nursing the baby went viral, after one of her colleagues uploaded the photo on Facebook and lauded her for the selfless act. Along with the photo, Heredia also said that the hospital staff called the baby “smelly and dirty”, but Ayala was not bothered by it.

The news of her promotion was celebrated, and people said such appreciation and recognition would inspire others to help more.

