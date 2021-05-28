‘What perseverance’: Video of 7-year-old Arat Hosseini climbing a pillar impresses netizens

May 28, 2021 6:09:40 pm
An old video of Liverpool Academy footballer Arat Hosseini attempting to climb a pole has resurfaced on the internet, and has immediately gone viral once again.
The video was posted on Twitter by IAS Officer M. V. Rao and features the young footballer struggling at first but managing to make it to the top of the pillar.
Hosseini celebrates his achievement as soon as he hits the ground. “This kid is my guru,” Rao wrote while sharing the video on the microblogging site.
Take a look at the video here:
This Kid is my Guru 😊 👏 💐🍫 pic.twitter.com/eiUPxxLzzG
— Dr. M V Rao, IAS (@mvraoforindia) May 27, 2021
The video impressed and inspired many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:
So adorable. So inspiring
— RAJESH KUMAR IRS (@rajesh_irs) May 27, 2021
Inspired Sir 😊
— கார்குழலி (@she_is_distinct) May 27, 2021
Inspiring. Such young age, and a Volcano of energy. 👏👏👏
— Mayank Sharma (@MayankS39834777) May 28, 2021
Future star of Mission Impossible : 27
— Dr Asha Prakash Mohapatra, MD (@apm_kidsdoc) May 27, 2021
Allah salamat rakhay ❤️
— J Jeelani K (@JJeelaniK) May 27, 2021
Good effort
— Shyam Ji Verma (@shyamjv99) May 27, 2021
Moto : Never Give up, try and try till you get succeed.
— Surya Tej (@IamSuryaTej) May 27, 2021
Wow.. what a perseverance…
Great…👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
— Balakrishnan S (@Balakri78397138) May 27, 2021
Hosseini is not new to the social media limelight. The 7-year-old Iranian boy has a huge fan following given his incredible football skills.
Hosseini boasts of 5.7 million followers on his Instagram account, which is managed by his father.
