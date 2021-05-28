scorecardresearch
Friday, May 28, 2021
‘What perseverance’: Video of 7-year-old Arat Hosseini climbing a pillar impresses netizens

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 28, 2021 6:09:40 pm
An old video of Liverpool Academy footballer Arat Hosseini attempting to climb a pole has resurfaced on the internet, and has immediately gone viral once again.

The video was posted on Twitter by IAS Officer M. V. Rao and features the young footballer struggling at first but managing to make it to the top of the pillar.

Hosseini celebrates his achievement as soon as he hits the ground. “This kid is my guru,” Rao wrote while sharing the video on the microblogging site.

Take a look at the video here:

The video impressed and inspired many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

Hosseini is not new to the social media limelight. The 7-year-old Iranian boy has a huge fan following given his incredible football skills.

Hosseini boasts of 5.7 million followers on his Instagram account, which is managed by his father.

