‘Aquarium in a car’: Old Mini Cooper transformed for fish to swim with rocks and plants. Watch

A lot of people like to keep fish as pets at home. There is something calm about looking at fish inside a water tank or aquarium kept in a room. But have you ever imagined an aquarium inside a car? And no, not inside a dilapidated car in the depths of the sea, but one that is still on land and seems to be in working condition.

An old Mini Cooper was transformed into an aquarium for a fishing contest in Thailand. The car’s dashboard was decked with rocks and the seats were covered in plants. Fish could be seen swimming around the car that was filled with water and turned into an aquarium as it was put on display at the Hua Hin Fishing Contest in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, The Independent reported.

A video of the car that has been turned into an aquarium was posted by Now This News on Instagram Monday.

Since being posted, the clip has received more than 4.70 lakh views.

“Now I wanna see a scuba diver driving it around,” a user commented. “That’s pretty cool and creative,” said another. “That’s so cool, but so eerie at the same time,” another netizen expressed. “An aquarium in a car = a Carquarium?” posted yet another.