April Fool’s Day 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes and jokes

Every year, the first day of the month of April is celebrated as April Fools’ Day. A day for pranksters and practical jokes galore, to spread cheer without any guilt or hard feelings. And given we’re in the middle of a pandemic, the internet couldn’t resist from some COVID-19 jokes.
The Mumbai Police, which is known for their fun but firm advisory posts on social media, also took the opportunity to issue a warning to those leaving their houses without masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thinks that fool roaming without a mask!” said a tweeted from the Mumbai Police handle, with a post saying the pandemic was over.
Thinks that fool roaming without a mask! #GetRealMaskUp#AprilFoolsDay#WearAMask#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/lszrgYihWQ
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2021
Many others too took to Twitter sharing jokes and pranks, and some shared relatable memes.
When its #AprilFoolsDay
But ur entire life has been joke pic.twitter.com/oNAAV4MKAp
— 𝑹𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒌𝒂 🥂 (@rits_upadhyay) April 1, 2021
hi April fool’s day pic.twitter.com/DLRy9vGbOy
— neil (@figure8xn) April 1, 2021
I can’t wait for my TL to be filled with April Fool day jokes… pic.twitter.com/yt8M9ZYTEu
— Miner ⭕️ (@MinerCerda) April 1, 2021
On 1st April
My friends:- let’s prank meet. He is so dumb and he may not be aware of April fool day
Meanwhile me:- pic.twitter.com/KcjkyxlqRp
— Meet Bhatt (@notfunnymeet) March 31, 2021
What if April fool’s day is actually 2nd and we are being fooled to believe it’s April 1st🤔@humorvation @IndianTweetss #humorvation #theindiantweet
— 👑The Aadi Jain🇮🇳👑 (@aadisarcastic) April 1, 2021
Making EnEffTees and Crypto currencies as a “joke” for April Fool’s Day pic.twitter.com/51HiK2KZuo
— RobotLyra ‘We Need to Do Better’ ಠ×ಠ (@RobotLyra) March 31, 2021
April fool day exists on 1st april…
le catfishes jo daily logo ka fool bnarhe…. pic.twitter.com/7YRKZPqdbZ
— Ayiyaiyooo!!!👀 (@Rnakshatra1) March 31, 2021
when April Fool’s day starts pic.twitter.com/8q7ANEYxbl
— 🍕🌮🦇⚾𝕡𝕚𝕫𝕫𝕒/𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕠𝕤/𝕓𝕒𝕥𝕤 (@batsdingerbonds) April 1, 2021
April Fool’s Day
Is canceled this year because no made up prank could match the unbelievable shit going on in the world right now.
— 📌L!sa LonG LeGs (@brummett_marie) March 31, 2021
When you propose her on April fool day she be like : pic.twitter.com/1RzCFvxXks
— DeEpstic🌟 (@deep_casm_) April 1, 2021
Gents, today is the day to shoot your shots.
If she doesn’t like what you’re selling, you can always say it was an April fool joke 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/U9VwrER8bg
— Son of Azania 💚 🇿🇦 🖤 (@MhlengiDubs) April 1, 2021
I’m okay with postponing April Fool’s Day pranks for another year. I don’t need gaslighting-as-humor from anyone until some semblance of normalcy reestablishes itself. #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/UncperL4ml
— Molly Cantrell-Kraig 😷 (@mckra1g) April 1, 2021
Ask your crush out on April fool’s day so if you get rejected, you have an excuse😂 pic.twitter.com/oxnkLhzJq3
— M_Scott🇳🇦 (@toti_mike) March 31, 2021
this april fool’s day lets remember one of the best pranks of all time pic.twitter.com/yUJtuqkv5h
— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 1, 2021
