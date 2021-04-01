scorecardresearch
April Fool’s Day 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes and jokes

The Mumbai Police, which is known for their fun but firm advisory posts on social media, also took the opportunity to issue a warning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2021 12:01:04 pm
Every year, the first day of the month of April is celebrated as April Fools’ Day. A day for pranksters and practical jokes galore, to spread cheer without any guilt or hard feelings. And given we’re in the middle of a pandemic, the internet couldn’t resist from some COVID-19 jokes.

The Mumbai Police, which is known for their fun but firm advisory posts on social media, also took the opportunity to issue a warning to those leaving their houses without masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thinks that fool roaming without a mask!” said a tweeted from the Mumbai Police handle, with a post saying the pandemic was over.

Take a look here:

Many others too took to Twitter sharing jokes and pranks, and some shared relatable memes.

Take a look here:

