‘2020 has been the biggest joke’: What people are saying while refusing to celebrate #AprilFoolsDay

Amid the trying times, most said they were in no mood for pranks and jokes on April Fool’s Day this year. Amid the trying times, most said they were in no mood for pranks and jokes on April Fool’s Day this year.

Most years people start planning their April Fools’ Day pranks well in advance to mark the day, but this year there’s little to celebrate thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. On social media, many said they wouldn’t be celebrating April 1 this year.

Though many companies and individuals skipped their annual jokes and pranks, hashtag #AprilFoolsDay dominated social media platforms like every other year. Instead of pranks and tricks, people took to platforms like Twitter and Facebook to say how April Fools’ Day is cancelled this year as the year 2020 seems to have been a joke.

Some warned others not to even dare share a joke on the occasion, while others hoped someone would say everything sad happening around the world was just a prank.

Here are some reactions:

Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020

Any one who tries April fools on me during these times #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/GVGQ0umFWc — Captian Anti-Rona (@Just_Nandos) April 1, 2020

No #AprilFoolsDay prank can match our lives right now! 🤓 Real life is more unbelievable than fiction! — Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) April 1, 2020

No April Fools Day Jokes… I just can’t take anymore in 2020. The whole year is april fools already #AprilFoolsDay #Aprilfoolsday2020 pic.twitter.com/IPrHkGbPBh — fatima (@_fatimaakhann) April 1, 2020

Me when people still do Aprilfools when the whole 2020 is a whole fool’s year #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/Yv8vSo9XDo — Divine _bxl_bxl (@dididope) April 1, 2020

When someone wants to fool me in phone. #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/jI332iMKbU — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) April 1, 2020

Me during #AprilFoolsDay because no prank can top what’s going on in the world pic.twitter.com/k96AZ9mXC7 — The Ameenha Lee (@AmeenhaLee) April 1, 2020

Just patiently waiting for the government to say this whole 2020 year a prank #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/YvkbTdj1LA — alexia (@alexiakenzo) April 1, 2020

You know what the biggest #AprilFoolsDay joke is? THIS YEAR. pic.twitter.com/6CLl7dsipv — Mcsuper- Team Scorbunny ⚔️🛡 (@Macusian12345) April 1, 2020

We have had enough this year without the need to do #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/ZxSKXG3ptR — super kul cat🐯 (@paulagba7) March 31, 2020

When you feel that’s today’s is #AprilFoolsDay but this whole year is making You Fool Every month. pic.twitter.com/9lyqT3ZAum — Sarcastic Nawab🔥 (@sarcastic_nawab) April 1, 2020

#AprilFoolsDay started on the 1st of January 2020 already. This whole year has been one sick, twisted & messed up joke. pic.twitter.com/PDNGjtVZhq — Gaz (@_JustGaz) April 1, 2020

Me hoping someone will say March 2020 was a #AprilFoolsDay prank pic.twitter.com/v7kDlL5Xl3 — marisol (@calmfalling) April 1, 2020

When you had planned the perfect comeback prank to those who made a fool out of you last year but now curfew has you locked in your own house.🤡 #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/xd8HgYgVqa — BIGGIE™ (@istanBIG_) April 1, 2020

Many countries are under lockdowns in a bid to reduce the transmission of the virus, which has already claimed more than 42,000 lives globally.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd