Wednesday, April 01, 2020
COVID19

‘2020 has been the biggest joke’: What people are saying while refusing to celebrate #AprilFoolsDay

Instead of social media being flooded with hilarious prank videos and tricks, people took to platforms like Twitter to say how April Fools' Day is cancelled since 2020 seems like a joke.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 1, 2020 3:44:55 pm
april fools day, april fools day 2020, coronavirus april fools day cancelled, 2020 april fools day joke, indian express, Amid the trying times, most said they were in no mood for pranks and jokes on April Fool’s Day this year.

Most years people start planning their April Fools’ Day pranks well in advance to mark the day, but this year there’s little to celebrate thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. On social media, many said they wouldn’t be celebrating April 1 this year.

Though many companies and individuals skipped their annual jokes and pranks, hashtag #AprilFoolsDay dominated social media platforms like every other year. Instead of pranks and tricks, people took to platforms like Twitter and Facebook to say how April Fools’ Day is cancelled this year as the year 2020 seems to have been a joke.

Some warned others not to even dare share a joke on the occasion, while others hoped someone would say everything sad happening around the world was just a prank.

Here are some reactions:

Many countries are under lockdowns in a bid to reduce the transmission of the virus, which has already claimed more than 42,000 lives globally.

