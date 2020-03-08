Follow Us:
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Watch: Amid coronavirus scare, people in China help clear apples scattered on road after collision

A car had collided with a tricycle carrying apples at a busy intersection in China's Bozhou which caused hundreds of apples to scatter on the road, halting traffic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 8, 2020 1:11:17 pm
Apples on road after collision, Apples on road, Apples on road in china, Tricycle collision, coronavirus scare, Collision in China, Traffic collision in China, Bozhou, China, Coronavirus, Trending news, Indian Express news Surveillance camera, which captured the collision showed around 20 people coming forward to put the apples back in the crate, following the collision. (Picture source: YouTube/ Xinhua News Agency)

At a time when people are going beyond their ways to maintain distance from others due to the fear of contracting the deadly coronavirus, a heartwarming video of people coming together to pick up apples scattered on the road following a collision in China is doing the rounds on the internet. Recently, a car had collided with a tricycle carrying apples at a busy intersection in China’s Bozhou.

Due to the collision, hundreds of apples were scattered on the road, bringing traffic to a halt. However, moments later, passersby came forward to pick up the apples and put them back in the crate.

The heartwarming moment, which was caught by one of the surveillance cameras at the intersection, shows several people coming forward to help. According to the video, around 20 people can be seen in the frame, picking up apples. A passerby can also be seen with a broom, clearing the apples.

In about four minutes, all the apples were cleared from the road and the traffic resumed. The video, which was tweeted out by Xinhua News Agency, the official state-run press agency of the People’s Republic of China, was met with mixed reactions on social media.

While many appreciated the teamwork of people, others were critical of the actions fearing the spread of coronavirus, which has killed over 3,600 people globally. Take a look at some of the comments here:

 Five fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from Kerala on Sunday taking the total count to 39 in India.

