Apple’s Mac Pro design triggers hilarious ‘Mac and cheese’ jokeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/apples-mac-pro-design-triggers-hilarious-mac-and-cheese-jokes-5764139/

Apple’s Mac Pro design triggers hilarious ‘Mac and cheese’ jokes

Launched at a price starting from $5,999 (approximately Rs 415,850), it is, however, the design of the system that has got many talking. 

He was not the only one who seemed to relate the humble cheese greater with the design of the Apple Mac. Another user tweeted, “Mac Pro – more like to be – Mac and Cheese (grater)” while sharing a picture of the two.

After six years, Apple recently announced two of its hardware products at the keynote of its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2019. The new redesigned version of its flagship desktop computer has triggered many reactions on social media, with some even comparing the design of the new New Mac Pro with a cheese grater.

Launched at a price starting from $5,999 (approximately Rs 415,850), it is, however, the design of the system that has got many talking. "I don't know anything about the new Mac aside from that people think it looks like a cheese grater so is that GOOD marketing or BAD marketing?" tweeted American Internet personality and animator @egoraptor.

He was not the only one who seemed to relate the humble cheese greater with the design of the Apple Mac. Another user tweeted, “Mac Pro – more like to be – Mac and Cheese (grater)” while sharing a picture of the two.

