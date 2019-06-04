Apple’s Mac Pro design triggers hilarious ‘Mac and cheese’ jokes

After six years, Apple recently announced two of its hardware products at the keynote of its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2019. The new redesigned version of its flagship desktop computer has triggered many reactions on social media, with some even comparing the design of the new New Mac Pro with a cheese grater.

Launched at a price starting from $5,999 (approximately Rs 415,850), it is, however, the design of the system that has got many talking. “I don’t know anything about the new Mac aside from that people think it looks like a cheese grater so is that GOOD marketing or BAD marketing?” tweeted American Internet personality and animator @egoraptor.

He was not the only one who seemed to relate the humble cheese greater with the design of the Apple Mac. Another user tweeted, “Mac Pro – more like to be – Mac and Cheese (grater)” while sharing a picture of the two.

Let me introduce : the Mac and Cheese #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/ThAKU3OGOt — Maxence 🧬✈️ (@_MaxenceM_) June 3, 2019

Seriously i thought apple is shifting from electronic device to kitchen utensils 😆😆🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

BTW this is the new MAC AND CHEESE 🤤🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/xiP7Y777t3 — Rohil Shrestha (@rohil_xtha) June 4, 2019

I don’t know anything about the new Mac aside from that people think it looks like a cheese grater so is that GOOD marketing or BAD marketing? — Arin Hanson, you say? (@egoraptor) June 3, 2019

Mac Pro – more like to be – Mac and Cheese (grater) pic.twitter.com/QKZ3ia3XW6 — Kurnia Rizky (@rizkykurniaaa) June 3, 2019

Make the Mac Pro Grate Again pic.twitter.com/fwzCmR6XCq — Gab Loste (@gabpolitely) June 4, 2019

If I grate cheese on it does that make this Mac and cheese #WWDC2019 pic.twitter.com/3iy8Q5vzlu — 🥔 (@walker4684) June 4, 2019

It took them 35 years,

But the best mac and cheese is finally ready#MacPro

#WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/mKytTFnR3i — Wixen (@lIShankarIl) June 4, 2019