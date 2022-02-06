Apple Watch saves another man’s life after he falls from electric bike

Technology turns out to be a lifesaver on many occasions. This time, a man in the United States could be given timely medical attention as he fell from an electric bicycle after his Apple Watch’s emergency call to the police. After the man’s fall, the watch automatically dialled 911.

According to Appleinsider, the watch informed the Hermosa Beach Police in California that the watch owner fell and based on the location, the department ordered emergency services to the spot. The incident happened on January 22 around 1:30 am at the 300 block of 29th Street.

Apple Watch saves man's life after hard fall from an electric bike https://t.co/eRmK74GTcy — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) February 2, 2022

Netizens lauded Apple Watch for saving the man’s life.

Apple Watch saving lifes — Λldo  (@aldo_tobing) February 2, 2022

The man was found lying unconscious and bleeding profusely from his head next to his electric bicycle, the police were quoted as saying by Fox 11. He was given treatment on the spot by officers and taken to a hospital. He was released from the hospital after several days.

The police said it appeared to be a solo-electric bicycle accident. However, the law enforcement agency also noted social media posts claimed that it was either a crime or an attack.

It is not the first time that Apple Watch has dialled emergency contact numbers to save people’s lives. In September 2019, Gabe Burdett said in a viral Facebook post that he received a text from his father Bob’s Apple Watch about his hard fall. “Emergency SOS Bob Burdett called emergency services from this approximate location after Apple Watch detected a hard fall,” the message read.

There are several other examples as well.