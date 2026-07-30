Man collapses while taking out trash; daughter’s gift saves him

Islam said he was aware that the watch had a fall-detection feature, but he never realised it could summon help on its own.

A routine trip outside to throw away trash turned into a life-threatening ordeal for a man in the United States. But what followed surprised even him. An Apple Watch worn by Mohammad Islam automatically called for help after detecting that he had suffered a hard fall and was unresponsive—a response doctors said may have saved his life.

According to a report by People magazine, the incident took place outside Islam’s home in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he had been alone at the time.

‘I tried to get up but couldn’t’

Islam told WKRC, a TV station in Cincinnati, that he has no memory of the moments immediately after he collapsed. “I tried to get up but couldn’t,” he recalled, describing how he regained consciousness lying on the ground, unable to move. It wasn’t long before he heard emergency sirens approaching his home.