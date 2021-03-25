Apple’s latest ‘fumble’ ad featuring British-Indian’s tabla music goes viral

Titled "Fumble", the 38-second ad released on the company's YouTube channel features a woman who accidentally drops her phone on the floor.

To promote the durability of the iPhone 12, Apple recently released an ad featuring a clumsy cook who kept dropping the phone while trying to learn a recipe. Today, the technology company shared another advertisement reinforcing the perks of purchasing the iPhone 12, which comes with a ceramic shield glass. Interestingly, it is the use of tabla beats in the video that has piqued the interest of many.

Titled “Fumble”, the 38-second ad released on the company’s YouTube channel features a woman who accidentally drops her phone on the floor. Worried that the terrible fall would break the phone’s screen, she is relieved to see the phone in one piece. Playing in the background is the song ‘The Conference’ by musician Nitin Sawhney.

“iPhone 12 with Ceramic Shield. Tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it’s iPhone,” reads the video description, which has now garnered over 3 lakh views.

