People share videos of Siri citing Kamala Harris’s age when asked how old the President is

Multiple Apple users had a field day Monday after the company’s virtual assistant started answering a question on the president’s age by listing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s age. It prompted multiple videos on social media and even the furthering of some conspiracy theories.

Footage and photos posted on Twitter showed that when Siri was asked the question: “How old/young is the president?”, it appeared to respond: “Kamala Harris was born 56 years ago, on Tuesday, October 20, 1964.”

It prompted plenty of comments on social media, given the virtual assistant did not list the age of either President-elect Joe Biden or current President Donald Trump. There were many comments also about how the assistant knew who the real president is.

WATCH THIS VIDEO NOW Hey Siri…how old is the President? Siri- @KamalaHarris is 56 yrs old What!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LMpYldE7rW — Malachi (@malachiobrien) November 9, 2020

Ok, I bit. I just asked Siri “How old is the president?” and it gave me Kamala Harris and her birth date. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 9, 2020

iPhone Users: go ask Siri how old the President is right now. What in the WORLD??? — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) November 9, 2020

Do yourself a favor and ask Siri how old the president of the United States is. pic.twitter.com/Bb54ho814a — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 9, 2020

So even Siri knows who the President will actually be. pic.twitter.com/RurTgSC4eV — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) November 9, 2020

Has someone explained this “glitch”? pic.twitter.com/qlsRJR60uF — Cerno (@Cernovich) November 9, 2020

Then when I asked Siri it’s said “Kamala Harris was born 56 yrs ago” pic.twitter.com/kQrTj1kEd2 — Sean Kennedy (@SeRoKeVA) November 9, 2020

Has anybody checked in on @JoeBiden since Siri started saying Kamala Harris was president? Y’all gave that man 24hrs before doing him that dirty? 🤣 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 9, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, many who attempted asking the same question later said the glitch seemed to have been fixed. To the question, the virtual assistant now cites the age of Trump.

Just tried again and Siri is now answering with information about Donald Trump. Apparently the Kamala Harris response from Siri was due to using a previous version of iOS (“Wolfram-Alpha” vs “Knowledge”). That’s what I can gather from Twitter & the interwebs anyway pic.twitter.com/BlX7r8y1xf — Lissa Jakubiak (@LissaJakubiak) November 9, 2020

I asked #Siri “How old is the President?” Here below was response at 10:13pm ET. I believe the glitch has since been corrected (I’ve tried it since and gotten proper answers) but rather WIERD nonetheless?! doesn’t help big tech’s narrative #TrishIntel pic.twitter.com/DfzpkTg5RE — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) November 9, 2020

Just tried it again. Looks back to normal. pic.twitter.com/dXs8NECZJ4 — Joe Pechulis (@EdgarAllenJoe24) November 9, 2020

Siri just changed! I tried it 1/2 hr ago and answered Kamala Harris. Now it gives Donald Trumps age! Caught! — oh2ga🇺🇸 (@bballwidow65) November 9, 2020

Harris created history by becoming the first woman, woman of color, and person of South Asian descent to be elected Vice-President of the United States. Biden will now remain President-elect until January 20, when he is set to be inaugurated as the 46th President of America, and Harris as the vice president.

