scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Bihar polls

People share videos of Siri citing Kamala Harris’s age when asked how old the President is

Footage and photos posted on Twitter claimed to show that when Siri was asked the question: "How old/young is the president?", it appeared to respond: "Kamala Harris was born 56 years ago, on Tuesday, October 20, 1964."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 10, 2020 3:07:47 pm
siri, kamala harris, how old is president, siri kamala harris age president, siri president age gaffe, weird AI gaffe, funny news, us elections 2020, indian expressThe error was later fixed and now Apple devices answer with Trump's age.

Multiple Apple users had a field day Monday after the company’s virtual assistant started answering a question on the president’s age by listing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s age. It prompted multiple videos on social media and even the furthering of some conspiracy theories.

Footage and photos posted on Twitter showed that when Siri was asked the question: “How old/young is the president?”, it appeared to respond: “Kamala Harris was born 56 years ago, on Tuesday, October 20, 1964.”

It prompted plenty of comments on social media, given the virtual assistant did not list the age of either President-elect Joe Biden or current President Donald Trump. There were many comments also about how the assistant knew who the real president is.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

However, many who attempted asking the same question later said the glitch seemed to have been fixed. To the question, the virtual assistant now cites the age of Trump.

Harris created history by becoming the first woman, woman of color, and person of South Asian descent to be elected Vice-President of the United States. Biden will now remain President-elect until January 20, when he is set to be inaugurated as the 46th President of America, and Harris as the vice president.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 10: Latest News

Advertisement