Thursday, January 07, 2021
Apple users are sharing quirky AirPods cases online and netizens are loving it

From Baby Yoda to Pokemon characters, Twitter is flooded with a variety of AirPods cases and netizens can't get enough of it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 7, 2021 6:26:44 pm
airpod cases, apple airpod case, custome made airpod cases, quirky airpod cases, personlised airpods covers, viral news, viral twitter trhead, indian express,The Twitter thread showing various earplug cases has hooked many online.

Ask any Apple user and they’ll tell you how paranoid they get about misplacing their expensive AirPods. But thanks to cases and covers, they can keep their device safe. Some people are also adding a dash of panache with custom-made cases and covers with keychain to stand out from the rest. One Twitter thread capturing it all has everyone hooked online.

It all started when Twitter user Sabina Meschke (@sabinameschke) took to the microblogging site to share her unique case asking people not to be alarmed. Sharing two images of what initially looked like a small Vaseline jar, turned out to be a case once the lid was opened.

As her tweet garnered a lot of attention online, apparently she wasn’t the only to flaunt the cool case cover. Hundreds of Apple users joined the thread to reveal their own cases, with many calling it their “new obsession”.

From Pokemon figures to coronavirus-themed N95 masks, people showed off a wide variety of interesting covers online. As more and more people are joining the bandwagon, many shared their reasons behind each of the designs.

While some thought it was a nice way to camouflage the expensive gadgets, keeping them safe from getting stolen, others thought it was an extension of their personality.

Check out some of the popular entries on the thread here:

