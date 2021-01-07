Apple users are sharing quirky AirPods cases online and netizens are loving it

The Twitter thread showing various earplug cases has hooked many online.

Ask any Apple user and they’ll tell you how paranoid they get about misplacing their expensive AirPods. But thanks to cases and covers, they can keep their device safe. Some people are also adding a dash of panache with custom-made cases and covers with keychain to stand out from the rest. One Twitter thread capturing it all has everyone hooked online.

It all started when Twitter user Sabina Meschke (@sabinameschke) took to the microblogging site to share her unique case asking people not to be alarmed. Sharing two images of what initially looked like a small Vaseline jar, turned out to be a case once the lid was opened.

Not to alarm anyone but pic.twitter.com/xKvmWOGIWH — Sabina Meschke (@sabinameschke) January 5, 2021

As her tweet garnered a lot of attention online, apparently she wasn’t the only to flaunt the cool case cover. Hundreds of Apple users joined the thread to reveal their own cases, with many calling it their “new obsession”.

From Pokemon figures to coronavirus-themed N95 masks, people showed off a wide variety of interesting covers online. As more and more people are joining the bandwagon, many shared their reasons behind each of the designs.

While some thought it was a nice way to camouflage the expensive gadgets, keeping them safe from getting stolen, others thought it was an extension of their personality.

Check out some of the popular entries on the thread here:

I present my tide pods pic.twitter.com/byd3n8imj5 — obi-wan kennetha💙 (@BazookaJoekid) January 6, 2021

If myAirPods can wear a mask, so can you. pic.twitter.com/11TRHF6Bdm — Sammy 🐍 (@sammymenendez24) January 5, 2021

Cuz I’m a flight attendant ✈️ pic.twitter.com/fOABNdvBI9 — SIMPly a Sag 🥺✨ (@queenkayday) January 6, 2021

airpod cases are my new obsession pic.twitter.com/gTnlHRpR5F — elisa⁷ 🍑✨#BLM (@lilpeachybb) January 5, 2021

I feel your obsession pic.twitter.com/U6pRmNGEhm — Fonzie (@itisfonzie) January 5, 2021

Okay but I just had to 🥺 pic.twitter.com/I0QBDONQtG — Nancy (@cfrancyy) January 6, 2021

They have baby Birkin AirPod cases too 🥺 pic.twitter.com/PkbwBPIcjI — Cнι¢кєη Cнσω Pαιη 🍜 (@jarriaun) January 6, 2021

My greatest purchase to date pic.twitter.com/GNMZ5fCHrj — Kait (@KaitHarbin) January 5, 2021

Still one of my fav purchases 🥑 pic.twitter.com/7hpojvUAOZ — 🇳🇵Geeta (@Geeta_ach) January 5, 2021

I just ‘unprivate’ my account just so I could contribute to this thread pic.twitter.com/Mo9hkRV2HC — F. Zeis (@farahzeis) January 6, 2021

Adding my cute lil cuppa coffee pic.twitter.com/99nlnw8U1M — half shark,half boy 🦈 (@MxShanTaylor) January 5, 2021

just wanted to share mine 😊 pic.twitter.com/RPqsRqoysx — erina nakiri (@potaylortotstoo) January 5, 2021

i have the fluffy version !! <3 pic.twitter.com/Q7PIQjB5CX — 💌 25% off (@claybycnl) January 6, 2021

gotta show my baby off pic.twitter.com/YIK8K7ISAj — fbg babyfacebuddha 🦚 (@fuckjaylen) January 5, 2021

Mine! The Apple Store thought I came in to replace my Go Pro 😂 pic.twitter.com/a04EJOixoa — Patricia Soledad (@triciasoledad) January 6, 2021