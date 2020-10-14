Apple launches iPhone 12, jokes and memes flood social media

After much anticipation, Apple finally launched its range of new iPhone 12 phones during an event Tuesday. The tech giant launched four new variants: the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The launches and other announcements sparked plenty of conversations including about the iPhone 12’s resemblance to the iPhone 5 and the decision to stop selling wall chargers with phones.
Is iPhone 12 the iPhone5 reincarnated?
After the iPhone 12 phones were unveiled, it reminded many of the old iPhone 5 and there were plenty of memes and jokes about that. It even resulted in more tweets about the #iPhone5 than the new phone!
How it started. How it’s going. #appleevent ￼ pic.twitter.com/H60KvM0Cec
— TwittaNerd™ 👨🏾💻 (@LindoMyeni) October 13, 2020
Iphone 5 and iphone 12😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5tugmzqIOg
— Moves Like Jacka (@_thejacka) October 13, 2020
iPhone 5 to the new iPhone 12#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/TXA9h6yHzZ
— Harshit Joshi (@joshiiharshit) October 13, 2020
£800 for the iPhone 12 that looks just like a iPhone 5, that shit better fly when I put it on airplane mode. pic.twitter.com/NRV9pPo5RO
— Benny James (@Beno_ldn) October 13, 2020
Iphone 12 : Iphone 5 : pic.twitter.com/wtjZkvBuq9
— yuveen🍁 (@yuveeeeen) October 14, 2020
iPhone 5 with full screen and they slap that 2 camera and call it iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/8S3GkkU7Wd
— Reyhan Rum’s (@demitzzzz) October 13, 2020
Apple adding a better camera to the iPhone 5 and selling it off as the iPhone 12 pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZrZv2sV7tg
— M (@F4RHAN__) October 13, 2020
iPhone 5 to the new iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/VF6o6azOfU
— ahmad (@ahmxxxxd) October 13, 2020
No charger and headphones with phones
In what the company said was an eco-friendly move, Apple said that their new iPhones would not be sold with a wall charger or headphones. Instead, the phone comes with just a USB-C to lightning cable in an effort to “reduce carbon emissions” in both the shipping and production of the devices.
Lisa Jackson, who oversees Apple’s environmental, social and policy initiatives, said by removing these products from the boxes, the packages will be smaller and ultimately benefit the environment. She said it cuts down on waste as they can now fit “70% more items on a shipping pallet”.
Apple is removing the charger and headphones from the iPhone 12 box, to cut down on its carbon footprint. #AppleEvent https://t.co/RvgHd31h24 pic.twitter.com/iY5m4l6kR2
— CNBC (@CNBC) October 13, 2020
There are more than 700 million wired headphones and 2 billion Apple power adapters in the world already, according to the company. But the plan to stop including the accessories, didn’t go down well with netizens.
#iPhone12 will be released with no charger and no earphones be like.. #AppleEvent
Sorry Jobs. pic.twitter.com/9nQo4rciR8
— DeshKaLadka (@DeshKaLadka) October 13, 2020
Apple: We’re not going to include a USB charger this year. Just use one of your many existing chargers.
Also Apple: But we’re switching the included cable to USB-C.#AppleEvent #iPhone12 #iPhone12mini pic.twitter.com/o0n6y4V0GR
— Michael Firth (@TechFirth) October 13, 2020
2016 iPhone 7: No headphone jack.
2017 iPhone X: No home button.
2020 iPhone 12: No headphones, no charger in the box.
2021: no iPhone in the box.#Apple #AppleEvent #iPhone12Pro #iPhone12mini #iphone12 #5G pic.twitter.com/6ca0CLByGv
— Money Train (@blphillips81) October 13, 2020
2020: Charger and earphones not included in the box
Year 2030: No Phone in the box…It’s called iPhone Air#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/obX3XPwc83
— Meera (@meera_3001) October 13, 2020
Imagine selling your kidney to buy the new iPhone 12 and it comes WITHOUT a charger and headphones. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/LuoUmAsLtJ
— àbDullah✨ (@BehtareenInsan) October 13, 2020
When you get an #iPhone12
but no charger in the box #AppleEvent
Meanwhile: #Apple pic.twitter.com/DuDSvMEbur
— शंकर (@Gaurav_sharmaa) October 13, 2020
I phone 12 Launched
Meanwhile charger*#iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/kwU4z1qaE5
— Amit 🐒 //RCB (@amazingmka) October 14, 2020
The new iPhone won’t have a charger or headphones with it. Thank God Apple doesn’t make cars. #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/koBremqUwC
— Aamir Bashir (@Aamir_here) October 14, 2020
No charger, no headphones with the #iphone12. The iPhone 13 will likely come in pieces that you’ll have to put together using ikea instructions. https://t.co/BaprJXmwKG
— Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) October 14, 2020
The iPhone 12 also features MagSafe, a new wireless charging technology. With MagSafe, the iPhone 12 magnetically snaps onto the charger and the company has created a lot of accessories to go with the new iPhone.
In the virtual event beamed from the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, CEO Tim Cook introduced the new variant of the iPhone which is Apple’s first 5G phone. The iPhone 12 will come in black, white, blue, red, and green colours. Prices start at Rs 79,990, and the phone will be available in India starting October 30.
