Apple launches iPhone 12, jokes and memes flood social media

New Apple iPhone 12 boxes will be smaller, however, not everyone was thrilled by it.

After much anticipation, Apple finally launched its range of new iPhone 12 phones during an event Tuesday. The tech giant launched four new variants: the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The launches and other announcements sparked plenty of conversations including about the iPhone 12’s resemblance to the iPhone 5 and the decision to stop selling wall chargers with phones.

Is iPhone 12 the iPhone5 reincarnated?

After the iPhone 12 phones were unveiled, it reminded many of the old iPhone 5 and there were plenty of memes and jokes about that. It even resulted in more tweets about the #iPhone5 than the new phone!

Iphone 5 and iphone 12😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5tugmzqIOg — Moves Like Jacka (@_thejacka) October 13, 2020

iPhone 5 to the new iPhone 12#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/TXA9h6yHzZ — Harshit Joshi (@joshiiharshit) October 13, 2020

£800 for the iPhone 12 that looks just like a iPhone 5, that shit better fly when I put it on airplane mode. pic.twitter.com/NRV9pPo5RO — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) October 13, 2020

iPhone 5 with full screen and they slap that 2 camera and call it iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/8S3GkkU7Wd — Reyhan Rum’s (@demitzzzz) October 13, 2020

Apple adding a better camera to the iPhone 5 and selling it off as the iPhone 12 pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZrZv2sV7tg — M (@F4RHAN__) October 13, 2020

iPhone 5 to the new iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/VF6o6azOfU — ahmad (@ahmxxxxd) October 13, 2020

No charger and headphones with phones

In what the company said was an eco-friendly move, Apple said that their new iPhones would not be sold with a wall charger or headphones. Instead, the phone comes with just a USB-C to lightning cable in an effort to “reduce carbon emissions” in both the shipping and production of the devices.

Lisa Jackson, who oversees Apple’s environmental, social and policy initiatives, said by removing these products from the boxes, the packages will be smaller and ultimately benefit the environment. She said it cuts down on waste as they can now fit “70% more items on a shipping pallet”.

Apple is removing the charger and headphones from the iPhone 12 box, to cut down on its carbon footprint. #AppleEvent https://t.co/RvgHd31h24 pic.twitter.com/iY5m4l6kR2 — CNBC (@CNBC) October 13, 2020

There are more than 700 million wired headphones and 2 billion Apple power adapters in the world already, according to the company. But the plan to stop including the accessories, didn’t go down well with netizens.

#iPhone12 will be released with no charger and no earphones be like.. #AppleEvent Sorry Jobs. pic.twitter.com/9nQo4rciR8 — DeshKaLadka (@DeshKaLadka) October 13, 2020

Apple: We’re not going to include a USB charger this year. Just use one of your many existing chargers. Also Apple: But we’re switching the included cable to USB-C.#AppleEvent #iPhone12 #iPhone12mini pic.twitter.com/o0n6y4V0GR — Michael Firth (@TechFirth) October 13, 2020

2020: Charger and earphones not included in the box Year 2030: No Phone in the box…It’s called iPhone Air#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/obX3XPwc83 — Meera (@meera_3001) October 13, 2020

Imagine selling your kidney to buy the new iPhone 12 and it comes WITHOUT a charger and headphones. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/LuoUmAsLtJ — àbDullah✨ (@BehtareenInsan) October 13, 2020

The new iPhone won’t have a charger or headphones with it. Thank God Apple doesn’t make cars. #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/koBremqUwC — Aamir Bashir (@Aamir_here) October 14, 2020

No charger, no headphones with the #iphone12. The iPhone 13 will likely come in pieces that you’ll have to put together using ikea instructions. https://t.co/BaprJXmwKG — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) October 14, 2020

The iPhone 12 also features MagSafe, a new wireless charging technology. With MagSafe, the iPhone 12 magnetically snaps onto the charger and the company has created a lot of accessories to go with the new iPhone.

In the virtual event beamed from the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, CEO Tim Cook introduced the new variant of the iPhone which is Apple’s first 5G phone. The iPhone 12 will come in black, white, blue, red, and green colours. Prices start at Rs 79,990, and the phone will be available in India starting October 30.

