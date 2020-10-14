scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Apple launches iPhone 12, jokes and memes flood social media

There were many jokes about the new iPhone resembling the old iPhone 5, and the company was also mocked for not including wall chargers with the phones.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 14, 2020 11:41:49 am
iphone 12, apple iphone 12, iphone 12 pro, iphone 12 pro max, iphone 12 mini, apple iphone 12 pro, apple iphone 12 mini, apple iphone 12 pro max, iphone 12 specs, iphone 12 price in india, iphone 12 specifications, apple iphone 12 price, apple iphone 12 specs, apple iphone 12 pro max specifications, iphone 12 mini specificationsNew Apple iPhone 12 boxes will be smaller, however, not everyone was thrilled by it.

After much anticipation, Apple finally launched its range of new iPhone 12 phones during an event Tuesday.  The tech giant launched four new variants: the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The launches and other announcements sparked plenty of conversations including about the iPhone 12’s resemblance to the iPhone 5 and the decision to stop selling wall chargers with phones.

Is iPhone 12 the iPhone5 reincarnated?

After the iPhone 12 phones were unveiled, it reminded many of the old iPhone 5 and there were plenty of memes and jokes about that. It even resulted in more tweets about the #iPhone5 than the new phone!

No charger and headphones with phones

In what the company said was an eco-friendly move, Apple said that their new iPhones would not be sold with a wall charger or headphones. Instead, the phone comes with just a USB-C to lightning cable in an effort to “reduce carbon emissions” in both the shipping and production of the devices.

Lisa Jackson, who oversees Apple’s environmental, social and policy initiatives, said by removing these products from the boxes, the packages will be smaller and ultimately benefit the environment. She said it cuts down on waste as they can now fit “70% more items on a shipping pallet”.

There are more than 700 million wired headphones and 2 billion Apple power adapters in the world already, according to the company. But the plan to stop including the accessories, didn’t go down well with netizens.

The iPhone 12 also features MagSafe, a new wireless charging technology. With MagSafe, the iPhone 12 magnetically snaps onto the charger and the company has created a lot of accessories to go with the new iPhone.

In the virtual event beamed from the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, CEO Tim Cook introduced the new variant of the iPhone which is Apple’s first 5G phone. The iPhone 12 will come in black, white, blue, red, and green colours. Prices start at Rs 79,990, and the phone will be available in India starting October 30.

