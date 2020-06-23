Apple announce iOS 14 features, Android users tweet memes and jokes mocking it

Many took to twitter to express the sense of déjà vu with memes and jokes after the new updates were announced. Many took to twitter to express the sense of déjà vu with memes and jokes after the new updates were announced.

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes from Android users after Apple on Monday announced the launch of iOS 14 – the latest version of the operating system running on iPhone and iPod Touch.

The new update announced at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, revealed redesigned home screen widgets, a new App Library and much more.

However, Android users felt that many of the features that were already present on their phones for years. Many took to Twitter to share memes and jokes abotu the new features:

Imitation is the more sincerest form of flattery they say.. — KairosObjective on YouTube (@inJest3) June 22, 2020

Apple had 10 years to learn and still did it way wrong… — Pens Fan Quigley (@PensFaninRVA) June 22, 2020

Android users like… dam, now we really are officially lame. — THATCOUPLENYC (@ThatCoupleNYC) June 22, 2020

Everything Apple announces I get excited for, then I remember android has been doing it for years. Still don’t care, I’m too invested. #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/MwyZQWqNoJ — Alec (@A_L_E_C_23) June 22, 2020

Android users listening to Apple talk about widgets rn pic.twitter.com/g8FTPA18VJ — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻♂️ (@tldtoday) June 22, 2020

Android users watching Apple “introduce” features which they already have since years. #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/X8diybR4l4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2020

Android users watching Apple release decade old Android features #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/ltVPHJCZqr — Joshua, The Creator 🕷️ (@JoAccord) June 22, 2020

While the widget system lets the user get important information at once, the new app library lets one organise all apps that you use on a day-to-day basis into a simple, easy-to-navigate view.

