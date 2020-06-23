scorecardresearch
Apple announce iOS 14 features, Android users tweet memes and jokes mocking it

The new update announced at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC ) revealed redesigned home screen widgets, App Library and much more.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2020 4:10:51 pm
Apple iPhone, iphone, iOS 14 memes, iOS 14 updates meme, Apple iOS-14, Worldwide Developers Conference, WWDC, Tech news, Trending news, Indian Express news Many took to twitter to express the sense of déjà vu with memes and jokes after the new updates were announced.

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes from Android users after Apple on Monday announced the launch of iOS 14 – the latest version of the operating system running on iPhone and iPod Touch.

The new update announced at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, revealed redesigned home screen widgets, a new App Library and much more.

However, Android users felt that many of the features that were already present on their phones for years. Many took to Twitter to share memes and jokes abotu the new features:

While the widget system lets the user get important information at once, the new app library lets one organise all apps that you use on a day-to-day basis into a simple, easy-to-navigate view.

